The following local students made the fall 2020 president’s honor roll at Washington State University.
From Yelm: Ciara Ehinger, Breanne Hepburn, Brooklyn Hillemann, Allison Hoffmann, Jordan Hummel, James Ingram, Tyler Keane, Kieran Keeslar, Kristina Lau, Harmony Lynch, Jeremy Madden, Daniel Martin Escrig, Adrienne Milam, Madison Plevyak and Chloe Zimmerman.
From Rainier: Rachel Biggerstaff, Caitlin Galbraith and Connor Stillings.
From Roy: Nehemiah Duran and Jessica Martinez.
From Tenino: Kayla Gray, Dorothy Greenhaige, Julia Johnson, Chloe Regan, Sawyer Vessey.
