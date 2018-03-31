Top Headlines

Northwest Tribes Unite to Protect and Defend Salmon

The life and legacy of Billy Frank Jr. was honored on March 19, as a dynamic group of tribal leaders and state representatives assembled for the Billy Frank Jr. Pacific Salmon Summit, held at the Orca Ballroom in the Tulalip Resort Casino. 

Democrats Refused to Give Transparency Bill a Hearing

Many of you have contacted me regarding Senate Bill 6617 — also known as the Legislative Public Records Act. You expressed your concern on the process, and asked questions as to what exactly this bill does in providing an open government. 

Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke has proposed increasing the visitor fees for national parks, including Mount Rainier National Park, from $25 per vehicle to $70 per vehicle. How much do you think access to these public lands should cost?

