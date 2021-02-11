The Tornados have already proven they can hang with the best. But with regional and state football championships looking unlikely this year due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions, this season may be more about reaffirming that at the local level.
About 450 days removed from a nail-biter of a first round state playoff game against Kennewick, which ended in a 35-34 loss in double overtime, and Yelm athletes were once again hungry for more as they hit the field this last week for the first full week of practice.
Energy appeared to have been unleashed during a Feb. 3 practice that stood in stark contrast to what the “Pride of the Prairie” boys displayed during the summer months, when athletes were restricted to working in pods and contact workout routines were a no-go.
Perhaps senior running back Sean Rohwedder put it best.
“Having games (lined up) now is getting us all pumped up,” he said, smiling from behind a helmet. “We haven’t hit each other in a year now. I want to hit some people.”
For Yelm seniors, who tally 22 strong on a 53-man roster, it has been all fun and games these first few days. It has been about getting back into the swing of things. But with a shortened six-week schedule set to start on Feb. 12, pressure seems to be simmering to make every step, every play, every pass and every handoff count.
The Tornados have established a resounding mantra of “win, win, win” that’s percolated these past few years through a culture built in large part by Head Coach Jason Ronquillo, who’s led the team for more than eight years at this point.
“Kids are excited, coaches are excited to bring back a little bit of normalcy for everybody,” he said.
Though high school sports are starting up, the 3A/4A South Sound Conference (SSC) will not allow spectators into facilities to watch the games, a detail many acknowledge is upsetting, though it’s the only equitable way to allow all athletes an opportunity to compete while the COVID-19 pandemic enters into its 11th month.
The Tornados went 7-4 overall and 6-3 in the SSC in 2019, clinching a second-place finish in the league. Yelm has made two consecutive state appearances.
Coming into this season, Yelm is ranked No. 9 on Scorebook Live’s 3A preseason Top 10 high school football team rankings, narrowly inching out Bellevue (9-3, Kingco Athletic Conference).
Senior Terelle Dunn, a 6-foot-3 small forward for the boys basketball team, will fill in the shoes of former wide receiver Sylas Franklin, and junior Nathan Paul, last season’s junior varsity quarterback who filled in on varsity as wide receiver, will lead as the chief signal caller.
There are also many familiar faces on the offensive and defensive lines returning as well. Ronquillo noted that the offensive line this season will be “a thing of beauty” with three starters returning, and it consists almost entirely of seniors.
Senior Dylan Jemtegaard, the 6-foot-4, 315-pound left tackle who in a couple months will be playing for his childhood dream team, the University of California Golden Bears, will lead the formidable line alongside senior right tackle Slade Edwards.
“Everything’s really coming together. We’ve got two younger guys — one freshman — on our offensive line, and we’re really showing them the ropes,” Jemtegaard said, referring to freshman left guard Landen Barger. “We’re just teaching them all our plays, getting them into the scheme, you know. Making sure they have their head in the playbook.”
Earlier that day, Edwards, an all-conference lineman, signed a national letter of intent to play football with the Central Washington University Wildcats in Ellensburg.
“The goal is to be the best we can be. Try and be as good as we were last year, maybe even better so that we can compete at a high level,” Edwards said. “On top of that, just have fun. It’s a crazy year we’re all going through, so most of all it’s just to have fun playing football for one of our last times.”
The move to right tackle this year has been a transition, Edwards said, but he’s had a good month's worth of practice in the position and is feeling pretty confident.
Jemtegaard this year is hoping to earn SSC lineman of the year, though he’s not sure how that will work with revised conference substituting Pierce-based Gig Harbor and Peninsula with 4A Olympia. His goals have largely shifted this year, he said, to be more team-focused.
“I don’t feel like I’ve achieved everything I’ve wanted to achieve, obviously. The goal is never to settle or get complacent. We’ve still got marks we want to, but I don’t think it’s as personal as somebody else’s might be,” Jemtegaard said. “I’m just striving to be the best I can be for my team so that we can get to where we need to be.”
Paul, a right-handed thrower, said he’s been thinking recently about the leader he’ll need to be for this team to succeed, and he’s acknowledged the opportunity that the quarterback position affords him.
“I’ve been waiting for (this) for a long time. I’m just super excited to play and lead this team to a good season,” he said. “No matter what happens, it’s football. I’m excited no matter what.”
Having moved to Yelm in eighth grade, Paul admits his rapport with the offense isn’t as strong as others might be, but he feels like they’ve got a great connection already with each other.
“I’m very hungry ‘cause a lot of people doubt me. No one’s really seen me play quarterback before. A lot of people in our league don’t really know who I am yet. So, I’m really excited to go out and show them who I am, and get ready to win,” Paul said.
Rohwedder said this season, while short, will be an opportunity to really go out with a bang and show everyone that they can still leave a legacy during such a strange era. This year he’ll play running back and linebacker.
His goals this year include continuing to lead the team in tackles while also getting as close as he can to 100 tackles and 1,000 rushing yards. Rohwedder finished with 101 tackles over 11 games last year.
“The difference between August and this year is we actually have a game, and we’re actually working toward an opponent,” he said. “I think there was less energy. No one was really energized ‘cause there was just questions, no one knew what was happening and it kept getting pushed back. We didn’t even know if we were going to have a season … We’re all hyped to come back.”
Key Returning Players
Senior Dylan Jemtegaard, senior Slade Edwards, senior Josh Piland, senior Sean Rohwedder, sophomore Kyler Ronquillo and sophomore Ray Wright.
Players To Keep an Eye On
Senior Terelle Dunn, senior Marky Liburdi and Junior Logan Platt.
