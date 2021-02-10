The Rainier Mountaineers are looking primed to have a standout season, despite a shortened slate of games in the Central 2B League, as the football team returns mature talent to the field this year.
Though they lost five seniors last year — including running back Brody Klein, with whom the Mountaineers formed their attacking ability around — the Mountaineers will look to get the ball off senior quarterback Michael Green quicker and more efficiently this year by working out deeper passing formations, while at the same time attempting to find depth in their defense.
“The main goal this season is to make ourselves known,” Green, a right-handed thrower, said during a recent practice. “Rainier, we’re usually out of the loop of the teams up in Lewis County. We want to be held up there and be a part of that group … I feel like as long as we do everything right, we work hard and we don’t make as many mistakes as we did last year, we could hang with anyone.”
Practice for Season 1 sports started on Monday, Feb. 1, as Thurston and Lewis counties’ West Region moved into Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Healthy Washington: Roadmap to Recovery” plan, which allows for a limited number of spectators to attend games.
The first week of practice, the Mountaineers were busy getting back into shape, shaking off a nearly year-long competition drought. Head Coach Andrew Bartell will lead the team in his second year as head coach for Rainier, and to him it couldn’t be a more important season.
“The focus is to get (the athletes) this opportunity and play the season, get this season underway — get all six games,” he said. “With this team, with the eight seniors we have, they’ll all be on the field. I think their goal was for sure to make the state playoffs again and make a deeper run than they did last year. To them, they’re looking at an undefeated season.”
Regional and state playoffs for all Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) sports are currently in question as the COVID-19 pandemic enters its 11th month. Even with that variable in play, the Mountaineers will still face a highly-competitive Central 2B League with the likes of the No. 1 ranked Napavine Tigers (10-2, overall) and the Anda Pirates, who finished the previous year. Their schedule doesn’t have them crossing paths with the defending state champion Onalaska Loggers.
The Mountaineers last year went 2-4 in the Central 2B and 6-5 overall, and the team is currently ranked No. 8 in state 2B rankings by Scorebook Live. Rainier’s dreams of a state championship fell short in the 2019 season when they were matched up against then two-time defending state Kalama (11-3) in the first round. The Mountaineers fell 46-14 to the Chinooks in an early result.
This year, the Mountaineers have 14 freshmen, six sophomores and 12 juniors. The team’s offensive line lost two starters, its defensive line only lost one and its team as a whole graduated five seniors.
Getting to this point of being able to practice, Bartell said, has been a rollercoaster.
Junior fullback Sean Mahaffey and sophomore running back Jake Jeske will likely fuel the fire of Rainier’s offense.
Mahaffey had eight touchdowns last year, and made some big plays in last year’s district crossover match against Pe Ell-Willapa Valley. He’s also coming off a year-long ACL injury but was looking quick and healthy last week. Jeske, who’s coming into the running back position from playing receiver, had five touchdowns last year.
Mahaffey, who characterized his recovery as a “game of patience,” said it has felt weird getting pads back on after a year, but he said it’s been about getting out and having fun.
“We’re all pretty confident. The hardest part is the protocols, you know, just staying safe and keeping the mask above the nose. We haven’t really missed a beat,” he said. “It’s just been getting everybody back into the groove and we’re feeling good now.”
Their largest hurdles, no doubt, will be the week two and week three matchups against Adna and Napavine, Mahaffey said.
Jeske said the energy has been exciting since they started football practice again.
“We got a lot of seniors who are pumped up to play their last year, and they want to make sure we get it,” said Jeske, who played varsity ball his freshman year and is looking for a breakout season.
It’s always nerve-racking going out for that first football game, he said, but those nerves dissipate once that first tackle is made. Jeske has been watching the Mountaineers play since he was in second or third grade, so it’s been a point of pride to compete for his community.
“Whenever I see the bands playing and the fans cheering, it always gets me pumped up,” he said, noting that having the opportunity to have attendees will be an important aspect of the game.
Green’s main goal this season will be to read the defense better and find those open guys. He spent a good deal of the summer watching footage, dissecting plays and playing the Madden video game franchise. This year, he’s feeling focused.
“Honestly, last year, I didn’t know what I was doing. I was just out there playing backyard football,” he said, noting that he’ll be looking to Mahaffey and senior Carson Edminster to throw to and make big plays. “I feel like we’re stacked.”
Key Returners
Senior Michael Green, sophomore Jake Jeske and junior Sean Mahaffey
Players to Watch Out For
Sophomore Jacob Uch, senior Riffe Holmes and senior Carson Edminster
