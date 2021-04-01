The Yelm Tornados produced three all-conference MVPs, five first-team athletes and four second-team athletes following a COVID-shortened, six-week football season in which the team went undefeated.
Sophomore Kyler Ronquillo was named South Sound Conference MVP, according to an early list provided to the NVN from Yelm’s program. He scored eight touchdowns this season over six games, half of which he played quarterback, and had a standout performance in a 22-21 early-season game against River Ridge.
Ray Wright, also a Tornado sophomore, was designated defensive MVP after a 67-tackle season that included four sacks and 10 tackles for losses.
Cal-bound Dylan Jemtegaard was named lineman of the year and has been an indispensable cog in Yelm’s offensive push this season. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound senior is the third consecutive lineman of the year to come from Yelm; he follows in the footsteps of 2019 grad Bradley McGannon (UW) and 2018 grad Jacob Dimond (Idaho State).
Senior Slade Edwards, junior Kollin Gifford, senior Sean Rohwedder, junior Logan Platt and sophomore William Carreto were named to the SSC first team.
Freshmen Landon Barger and Brayden Platt, sophomore Aden Schaler and senior Marky Liburdi were named to the second team. Seniors Josh Piland and Andres Escobedo, and junior Hunter Venable took away honorable mentions.
2020 SSC All Conference Football Teams
League Co-MVPs: Yelm sophomore Kyler Ronquillo and Olympia senior Aldredo Ramierez-Cortez.
Offensive MVP: River Ridge senior Dontae Owens.
Defensive MVPs: Olympia senior Jack Olsen and Yelm sophomore Ray Wright.
Lineman of the Year: Yelm senior Dylan Jemtegaard and North Thurston senior Armani Tonuao.
Staff of the Year: Yelm.
Kicker: North Thurston senior Cole Pulsipher.
First Team Offense
• Offensive Linemen: Yelm senior Slade Edwards, Yelm junior Kollin Gifford, Timberline senior Lysander Moeolo, North Thurston senior Joey Oliver, and Olympia junior Hunter Irish.
• Running Backs: River Ridge senior Darion Brown and Yelm senior Sean Rohwedder.
• Wide Receivers: River Ridge senior Kaden Moses, Olympia sophomore Parker Fouts, Capital senior Mitchell Armstrong, and Olympia sophomore Mason Juergens.
• Athlete Selected: Olympia sophomore Gabe Downing.
First Team Defense
• Defensive Linemen: Yelm junior Logan Platt, Timberline senior DJ Dogiola, Timberline senior Lysander Moeolo, and Capital senior Mitchell Armstrong.
• Linebackers: Olympia senior Cole Peterson, Yelm sophomore William Carreto, Capital junior Cooper Cleveringa, and Capital senior Trey Lahn.
• Defensive Backs: Timberline senior Brian Cooper, River Ridge senior Darius Wilson, Capital junior Deontae Burns, and Olympia sophomore Kenyatta McNeese.
Second Team Offense
• Offensive Linemen: River Ridge senior Sam Scroggins, Yelm freshman Landon Barger, North Thurston junior Bruce Price, Olympia senior Dom Teftt, and Capital junior Cooper Carlson.
• Running Backs: Yelm freshman Brayden Platt and Capital junior Jake Kennedy.
• Wide Receivers: River Ridge junior Dontae Robinson, Timberline senior Jevon Brown, River Ridge senior Sean Brost, and Olympia sophomore Connor Johnson.
• Athlete Selected: Capital senior Eli Hoffman.
Second Team Defense
• Defensive Linemen: Yelm senior Marky Liburdi, Olympia junior Caiden Cockrell, River Ridge senior Nate Millen, and Olympia senior Calvin Syverson.
• Linebackers: River Ridge junior Elijah Josefo, Timberline sophomore Kaleb McNeely, Yelm freshman Brayden Platt, and River Ridge senior Benny Mapu.
• Defensive Backs: North Thurston sophomore Adrian Tapia, Yelm sophomore Aden Schaler, Olympia senior Jabari Ramos, and Olympia senior Braeden Matthews.
Honorable Mentions
• Yelm: senior Josh Piland, junior Hunter Venable, and senior Andres Escobedo.
• River Ridge: senior Jeremy Stalcup, senior Dorian Cotton, senior Zablon Lamp, senior Reese Lindsey, and sophomore Johnny Mapu.
• Capital: junior Cooper Carlson and junior Bryce Switzer.
• Olympia: senior Jacob Sipe, senior Keoni Tuitelel, and junior Caiden Cockrell.
• North Thurston: sophomore Ray Parker, sophomore Adrian Tapia, and senior Nathan Hulett.
• Timberline: sophomore Cameron Hashimoto.
