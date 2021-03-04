One minute.
That’s all Yelm needed Wednesday to score twice and overcome a 3-point deficit. The quick rally kept the Tornadoes undefeated with a 29-19 non-league, cross-river win at home over Eatonville.
The Tornados (3-0) fell behind, 19-16, just 3 seconds into the fourth quarter when the 1A Cruisers connected on a 23-yard touchdown pass. Yelm, though, made the best of a sticky situation.
With less than a minute to go, senior running back Sean Rohwedder scored on a 10-yard run to put Yelm up 22-19.
Sophomore receiver Aden Schafer set up the play with a 41-yard catch.
Zane Shaffer then found himself in the right place at the right time on the ensuing kickoff. The senior lineman recovered a Cruiser fumble and took it all the way back for a score. A good kick sealed the deal for the Tornados.
Rohwedder -- Yelm’s 5-foot-9, 200-pound lead rusher -- was on fire against the Cruisers with three touchdowns and 141 yards on 21 carries.
Freshman running back Brayden Platt had something of a breakout game with nine carries for 56 yards.
Junior quarterback Nathan Paul went 11 for 17 on passing for 103 yards for the Tornados.
Despite having less than a week to prepare for Eatonville, Yelm head coach Jason Ronquillo said they were expecting a team that’s quick and physical on the line. His Tornados came up clutch when it counted.
“We were expecting them to be incredibly physical and a really good football team. They’ve got talent on both sides of the ball,” Ronquillo said, adding that his boys weren’t able to find that proper offensive momentum until the second half.
Cruisers senior kicker Josh Rectenwald was nothing if not consistent, booting 29- and 30-yard field goals in the second quarter to keep Eatonville (1-1) afloat. Junior Jakob Lucht and sophomore Job Kralik, both wide receivers, were also solid.
Yelm will have only two days to prep for Saturday’s home matchup against the Capital Cougars, who are coming off a 26-3 victory against winless North Thurston.
Yelm Tornados -- 0, 8, 8 13
Eatonville Cruisers -- 7, 6, 0, 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.