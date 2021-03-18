Yelm cross country runners had another good finish last week against fellow South Sound Conference runners, this time at Timberline for another one-on-one meet Friday, March 12.
The Tornados held enough top spots to beat the Blazers 24-32, marking their fourth-straight league win. On the girls side, there weren’t enough runners on either team to score points.
Yelm’s Bryce Cerkowniak finished first in a season-best 15 minutes, 44 seconds, while Yelm junior Ryan Lange (17:10) narrowly beat out Timberline senior Roberto Andino (17:19) for the second-place spot.
Sophomore Zachary Walsh took fourth place and earned a personal record at the 5,000-meter meet with a time of 17:30.
Sophomore Cody Helligso placed eighth at 19:27, freshman Matthew Walsh placed ninth at 19:58, junior Austin Dewees placed 10th at 19:58, freshman Hewitt Smith placed 12th at 20:04, sophomore Talles Adams placed 14th at 21:07, sophomore Ben Holcombe placed 16th at 22:38 and sophomore Peter Dohauer finished 19th at 23:35.
Senior Kya Ramirez and freshman Sophia Laughlin came out on top for Yelm on the girls side. Ramirez finished first at 22:45, with Laughlin just behind her at a personal best 23:01.
Junior Clare Lawlor finished seventh at 27:54 and sophomore Breanna Hurajt finished eighth with a time of 28:14.
The Tornados will run this Saturday at LBA Park in Olympia for their culminating event, the South Sound Conference League championships. No district or state meets will be held this season.
