Firefighters with Southeast Thurston Fire Authority were called out Thursday afternoon to a fifth-wheel motor home on fire on the 9000 block of Bridge Road Southeast.
The fire was first reported about 1:41 p.m. Fire crews arriving on scene about 1:51 p.m. and were able to extinguish the flames shortly after.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still unknown. The motor home was adjacent to an abandoned home.
