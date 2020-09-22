Thurston County Commissioner Gary Edwards sought private Social Security information from the county human resources department about a candidate running for a seat on the commission.
The full story is in the Sept. 20 edition of The Olympian and is titled “Thurston commissioner asked for candidate’s private information from county HR department.”
As the former head of the sheriff’s department, Edwards is either a slow learner or not telling the truth when he claimed he did not know that was protected information.
Edwards said, “I didn’t know that until I went and asked.”
Edwards went on to add that he thought others were trying to cause him trouble. He was trying to dox a political candidate, and now wants us to believe he is the victim?
I urge you to vote Edwards out and elect Michael Steadman, a former Marine and an honorable person.
Madeline Bishop
Olympia
