Yelm Mayor JW Foster and the executive team presented to the council on Tuesday, Oct. 13, a first draft of the 2021-2022 biennium budget that includes roughly $14.4 million in anticipated revenue and $14.67 million in anticipated expenditures in the general fund.
The draft framework will drive conversations among city departments and the council in the coming weeks, with updates and revisions expected.
The general fund was the highlight of Tuesday’s presentation by Finance Director Heidi MacDonald. The city is expecting to begin the budget cycle with $1.36 million in its general fund, and end the cycle with roughly $1.1 million. This remains in line with the city’s ending balance minimum policy of 15 percent of its annual expenditures.
Revenue funds for the city remain stable, according to the budget and MacDonald, with more than 90 percent of the city’s revenue coming from three avenues — sales and use taxes, business and occupation taxes and property taxes.
The largest expense continues to be employee benefits and salaries, MacDonald said. The city plans on adding one additional police officer in 2021 in anticipation for a planned retirement.
Before the presentation, Foster said there have been many challenges related to the COVID-19 health crisis and recession that has affected the way the city does business over the last year.
“It’s a culmination of so many in our city family,” Foster said, adding that departments and the council have led the way.
According to a news release from the city, Foster’s budget proposal also includes capital fund investments to construct an off-leash dog park and expand the Yelm Prairie Line Trail.
The city council is expected to receive presentations from departments over the next couple of months. On Oct. 27, the city will host a public hearing on revenue and later adjourn to a budget workshop to hear a budget presentation from the city’s police and courts departments. On Nov. 3, the council will host a study session with the Public Works, Human Resources and Customer Services departments.
Another public hearing will be held on Nov. 10 for the budget, as well as an additional budget workshop. The city will host its final public hearing on Nov. 24 before having the ability to pass the budget as early as Dec. 1.
More information on both the budget and the process will be published in future issues of the Nisqually Valley News. More information can also be found at the following link: https://www.yelmwa.gov/connect/admin_finance/2021-2022_budget_page.php#outer-1338.
