With Representative Mike Pellicciotti stepping down from the Washington state House to run for treasurer, there is an open seat for the 30th district this election cycle.
I am supporting Democrat Jamila Taylor’s candidacy for this position because she has proven through her extensive volunteer service in the Puget Sound and career as a public interest attorney that she will fight to provide for our communities’ needs. This is especially relevant this year with the ongoing pandemic as we need representatives that care first and foremost about the safety and health of Washington’s residents.
Taylor understands the necessity for accessible and affordable healthcare as she shares her home with her mother and brother, both of whom live with chronic illness, and will make it a top priority once elected.
As an attorney, she has been an advocate for domestic violence survivors, vulnerable youth and families, and seniors at risk of exploitation and she plans on taking that passion for public safety with her in the legislature. She believes we need to do better as a state to care for one another and will fight in the legislature to end the cycles of homelessness and poverty that only further exacerbate inequality in our state. Her record has shown how hard she will fight for us, now it’s up to us to get her to Olympia. Vote Jamila Taylor on Nov. 3!
Ana Moloney
Seattle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.