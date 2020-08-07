Edna Juanita (Aerni) Edwards: 1926-2020

Edna Juanita (Aerni) Edwards was born March 26, 1926, in Trout Lake, Wash., to proud parents, Joseph and Grace Aerni. She was the youngest of five beloved children, Ruth, Olive, George and Pearl.
Edna passed away July 15, 2020, in Yelm, Wash.. at the age of 94. Her family is joyful that their mom, grandmother, great-grandmother is home with her Heavenly Father, but their loss is heartbreaking.
During World War II, Edna worked as an elevator operator while attending business college in Portland, Ore. When the war ended, soldiers came home to take over jobs maintained by the women. Edna came home, where she met her future husband, LaVerne "Russ" Edwards. They were married Nov. 7, 1946. Russ and Edna settled in the Pacific Northwest, where farming was their livelihood.
Edna is survived by her four children, Robert (Susan), Kenneth (Billye), David (Joyce) and Teresa (Kerry); 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
For more information go to funeralalternatives.org.
Commented