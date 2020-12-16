Steven Michael Conser: 1952-2020

Steven Michael Conser passed away Dec. 9, 2020, at the age of 68. He was born in Alabama, Jan. 22, 1952, the son of Phillip and Shirley Conser.
From a young age, he loved sports and succeeded at anything he attempted, from winning the State Championship in football and basketball to running a successful business.
His love of life and the great outdoors was apparent to all who knew him. He enjoyed traveling to national parks, cruising around the world, and road trips with his family and friends. He was known for his amazing barbecues, smoked meats, and tasty fish fries. He was an avid fisherman and spent most his summers at his favorite fishing holes on Lake Roosevelt.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Diana; his five sons, Brady, Jeromy (Melissa), Josh (Ginger), Chris (Kristi), and Mike (Erica); six grandsons; a granddaughter; his mother, Shirley; sister, Sharon; two nephews; and a niece.
A celebration of Steven's life will take place in the summer of 2021, date to be announced.
Steven will be dearly missed by so many. If love could have saved him, he would’ve lived forever.
Commented