Mayors from many Thurston County cities, as well as Thurston County Commissioner Tye Menser, will present at the annual Thurston County Chamber “State of the Community” address set for Tuesday, Jan. 19.
The event will be held virtually this year, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. More details can be found online at www.thurstonchamber.com.
“During the virtual event, representatives will respectively share the state of their jurisdiction, and then will address moderated topics, including, but not limited to COVID-19 response and the economy,” a news release from the organization read.
Yelm Mayor JW Foster is expected to present.
