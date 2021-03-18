The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that K9 Arlo will retire as he will require additional medical care after being shot by friendly fire following a pursuit that ended in Grand Mound in January.
The department thanked Newaukum Valley Veterinary Services and the Oregon State University veterinary hospital for their treatment of Arlo in a post on Facebook Friday before making the announcement.
“We learned after his appointment earlier this week though some bad news,” the department wrote. “Although Arlo is doing great and his health continues to improve, the bones in his spine are not healing and therefore he will need another surgery on the 28th of this month. On top of that, the veterinarians are recommending that K-9 Arlo retire and said that there is no hope for a continued future as a working dog for TCSO. This is heartbreaking, however we are still thankful for the care he has received and hope he is able to live a pain free and healthy life as a pet with Deputy Turpin.”
Arlo was shot by law enforcement officers after a chase on Interstate 5 Jan. 13.
Victor Hugo Ortiz Bucio, 25, led officers on the pursuit and reportedly had a weapon, though he didn’t shoot, when police opened fire. According to court documents, he said he was hoping to be fatally shot by police as he was being investigated for sex crimes.
Arlo is a 3-year-old German Shepherd. The law dog first hit the streets with deputies in 2019 and was the unit’s youngest K9.
