Friends and family of three victims of local unsolved missing or murdered persons cases held a “honk and wave” in Grand Mound on Saturday, April 17 to bring awareness to their loved ones’ cases.
Attendees gathered in the park-and-ride on Southwest Tenino Grand Mound Road and held signs and fliers with information on three unsolved missing or murdered victims: Matthew Anfeldt, Logan Schiendelman and Karen Bodine.
Anfeldt was last seen at the Speedway Grocery on Old Highway 99 in Grand Mound just before 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2019.
Deputies with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area after a neighbor reported that Anfeldt was behaving erratically, reportedly making claims “that his family had been killed, and that someone was after him,” according to previous coverage. Deputies have since confirmed that Anfeldt’s claims about his family were unfounded.
Someone at the Speedway told authorities that “Anfeldt had dried blood around his mouth, and was again saying his family had been killed and that someone was after him.”
He left that area on foot and hasn’t been seen since.
Anfeldt was 20 years old at the time of his disappearance and is described as standing 5-feet, 7-inches and weighing 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray Chicago Bulls sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, but was not wearing shoes.
Schiendelman was last seen by his grandmother on May 19, 2016, at their home in Tumwater. Later that same day, his car, a black 1996 Chrysler Sebring convertible, was towed from the shoulder of southbound Interstate 5 near milepost 92. Schiendelman’s personal items, including his wallet and cellphone, were still inside. At the time of his disappearance, he was 19 years old, 6 feet tall and weighed approximately 150 to 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black windbreaker, a white T-shirt, jeans and Nike sneakers.
Bodine was found dead at the entrance to a gravel pit off of Little Rock Road Southwest in Rochester on Jan. 22, 2007, naked and positioned on her back, her head resting on an abandoned vehicle seat. Authorities have determined strangulation as the cause of death, but have had no success in identifying her killer or discerning the circumstances that led to her death.
A similar event was held at Tenino High School last month to raise awareness for Bodine’s case and the unsolved case of Nancy Moyer, a Tenino woman who was last seen in 2009.
The daughters of Moyer and Bodine — Karlee Bodine and Sam Moyer — worked together to spread awareness at the event in Tenino.
