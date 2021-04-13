A bill that would declare Washington a Purple Heart State unanimously passed in the state Senate on Friday, April 9 with a vote of 49 to 0, with no members excused, and is on its way to Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk to be signed into law.
The ceremonial designation honors members of the armed services who have been killed or wounded in action,
HB 1250 was introduced Jan. 18 and, if signed, authorizes state departments to erect signs — especially at the entry points to the state — recognizing that Washington is a Purple Heart State and allows departments to accept gifts or donations to cover the cost of the signs.
