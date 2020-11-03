Yelm Council Discussion Centers on Call for More Police Officers

Discussions on funding two new officer positions in the 2021-2022 Yelm Police Department biennium budget simmered during a presentation to the council on Tuesday, Oct. 27.
In its suggested budget to the mayor’s office, the Yelm Police Department requested funding for two new commissioned personnel “as the budget allows, to meet the service needs of the community and maintain a high professional standard,” according to a presentation by Police Chief Todd Stancil.
The current budget under consideration, drafted by Mayor JW Foster, accounts for the hiring of one officer over the next two years due to anticipated retirements. This doesn’t add any additional resources to the police force.
“It’s moving pieces to try to figure out which will go when,” Stancil said. “I am pleased that we have one additional to help us absorb that. Absorbing one loss is one thing, trying to absorb the loss of two officers at the same time would be very difficult to do.”
While the city has been on relatively steady financial footing since the start of the coronavirus recession, the city is erring on the side of caution with regard to new spending as the pandemic, as well as related state-mandated closures, enters its eighth month.
The department currently has 15 commissioned officers. The last time the city added officers to its force was in 2018.
The cost to outfit two new officers — which includes salary and training — would be around $115,000 a year, Stancil reportedly told council member Joe DePinto.
DePinto said that it would be important for the council to consider an amendment to the proposed biennium to fund those new officers, especially seeing as how Yelm is expected to grow substantially in the coming decades.
The council member referred to a projection graph presented by the department showing the discrepancy between the number of Yelm’s current commissioned officers and a per capita comparable with other cities similar to Yelm.
“It makes their job a lot harder when they don’t have the resources that they should have. The chief isn’t requesting these additional officers because they’re nice to have, he’s requesting them because the projections are needed,” DePinto said.
There is currently an average of one officer for every 533 residents in those cities, according to a review published in the department’s budget presentation that compared Yelm with similar cities such as Kelso and DuPont. In Yelm, there’s currently one officer for every 627 residents.
By 2025, according to the presentation, the city will likely need about 21 officers on its force to keep up with the rising population.
Council member Tracey Wood said he’d like to see if they could get some feedback from the Budgeting Committee to see if they could come up with some additional funding for officers in the future.
DePinto said it wouldn’t be too farfetched to redistribute revenue to prioritize these new positions, especially as they’re increasing spending on a number of funds.
Foster said the city plans on looking for opportunities to find funding for additional law enforcement officers in the future, “but we have to be so careful with the expenditure-revenue balance … We have to be able to support these officers for their careers, not a couple of years. And if our expenditures overcome our revenue streams, and it has to result in layoffs to officers, we can’t afford to do that — we hire officers for careers and we support them through those careers.”
DePinto said that he sent a budget proposal for an additional $140,000, though he noted that he didn’t hear anything back from the mayor’s office. In response, Foster said DePinto’s proposals were null due to the cross-fund budgeting he suggested, and noted that even if they were able to accept those proposals it didn’t come out to half of a full-time equivalent.
Speaking with the Nisqually Valley News, Stancil said that he’s currently under the assumption the city won’t be fulfilling his department’s request for two additional commissioned officers, though it’s possible an eventual budget amendment could provide them with extra staffing.
“It’s not like a closed door,” he said.
