Jeanette Dorner, the current executive director of Mid Sound Fisheries Enhancement Group with a lifelong background in Nisqually Watershed protection and restoration projects, was recently named the new executive director of the Nisqually Land Trust.
She replaces Joe Kane, who announced his retirement earlier this year after having served 20 years in total as a board member and the executive director.
“I feel like coming back is really coming full circle for me — to return to the watershed and to be able to work in the community, to work in this watershed that I love so much,” said Dorner, 48, who currently resides in Tacoma. “The Nisqually Watershed truly is a special place, and the Land Trust has been doing such important work to protect those special places … I feel very blessed to be able to return to the watershed to return to that work.”
Dorner’s love for the watershed started when she was 10 years old after she and her family moved to the Roy area. She quickly fell in love with their 32-acre property and the surrounding landscape.
“I grew up surrounded by that natural beauty of the watershed,” she said.
Though they were mathematics professors at Pacific Lutheran University, her parents didn’t shy away from encouraging her to pursue her interest in ecological restoration.
She went on to attend PLU where she later double-majored in earth science and environmental studies. Afterward, she was awarded a one-year Fulbright Scholarship to study water quality on the Yamuna River in India.
Overall, Dorner said she gained valuable perspective In her field of study while on her travels halfway across the world. But there’s one event that replays over and over in her mind, reminding her of why she first got into her line of work in the first place.
That event happened on a bridge in the city of Delhi, one of several different sites they were sampling water from on the holy Yamuna River.
As she was lowering buckets to collect water samples from the top of a busy bridge overpass, she noticed that people were stopping on the bridge and getting out of their vehicles to throw plastic bags into the water.
“I thought ‘why are they stopping in the middle of traffic and throwing plastic off the river?’” Dorner recalled.
She later asked the locals about the incident, to which they replied that those bags were likely filled with dried bits of marigold flowers they use for religious ceremonies.
A few months later, back at the same spot collecting water samples, she noticed someone on a makeshift raft collecting the bags. She later learned that the man’s only income was made off of collecting bags floating on the Yamuna River.
“I think what it really taught me was when you’re trying to solve environmental problems, it’s not enough to understand the science of the environment. You have to understand the people and community,” she said. “If you don’t understand the people you’re working with and the community you’re working with, you might come up with solutions that really don’t work.”
Following her stint in India, Dorner returned home to the watershed. She then began a graduate research program restoring native oak tree and prairie in the South Sound through the University of Washington’s College of Forest Research. She later graduated with a master’s degree in ecology.
Toward the end of her graduate study, Dorner said she began work as a coordinator on a project to restore chum salmon spawning and habitat on Muck Creek. She worked with volunteers and partnering agencies to plant native plants and remove grass from the creek bed.
Their work resulted in some of the first chum spawning on Muck Creek in more than 50 years.
Dorner said she remembers that day fondly. It was just after Christmas in 1998, and she had received a call from one of their volunteers, an 80-year-old man who had lived in the community his entire life. He was ecstatic, to say the least.
Celebrations ensued.
“We had everybody there and it was a big celebration … I clearly remember sitting next to the creek, and this was the actually the first time I’d ever seen salmon spawning … I was just amazed. It was really inspiring,” she said. “It made me really hopeful that working together we really can restore habitats and restore the ability of these fish to return and thrive.”
In 1999, she was hired by the Nisqually Indian Tribe where she worked as their salmon recovery program manager until 2011.
After a stint working as the Puget Sound Partnership’s salmon and ecosystem director from 2011 to 2016, she took a job with the Mid Sound Fisheries Enhancement Group as its executive director.
Transitioning from the big-picture planning at Puget Sound Partnership to watershed management at Mid Sound was much needed, she said.
“It was great. Because what I really missed working at the state level was making that connection with people in the community and doing that on-the-ground work,” she said.
A transition period is underway to bring Dorner into her new position at the Land Trust. She’ll begin serving as the executive director part-time in September and full-time in October.
“We like to say that you never leave the Nisqually. Jeanette started her professional career here and took those lessons and skills to the rest of the region and now is coming home,” David Troutt, the Nisqually Indian Tribe’s natural resources director, wrote in an email. “She is the perfect hire at the perfect time. We are excited about reuniting our family and continuing our tremendous relationship with the Land Trust.”
As for Kane’s retirement, Dorner said, “I’m going to be stepping into some pretty big shoes.” But through the community’s efforts and the Land Trust’s strong partnerships, they should be able to continue their success in preserving the Nisqually River and its habitats, she said.
