Starting March 1, the city of Yelm began operating a free recycling service to city residents and those living in the nearby area, thanks to a new partnership with LeMay Pacific Disposal.
The city’s Public Works Department will host a number of curbside recycling receptacles where people can offload plastics, aluminum and cardboard, according to Yelm Council Member Joe DePinto.
This service will be available to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
