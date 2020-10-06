The deadline for Thurston County residents to pay their 2020 second half property taxes is Saturday, Oct. 31.
Since the deadline is a Saturday this year, the law allows the payment to be made the next business day, which is Monday, Nov. 2, without late charges.
While the first-half payment deadline was extended due to the then-emerging COVID-19 pandemic, no extension will occur for second half payments. Many cities, counties, school districts, fire districts and other special-purpose districts have debt service payments due Tuesday, Dec. 1, and the timely receipt of this year’s second installment of property tax revenue is essential, according to the county.
Taxpayers have three options for paying their property taxes:
• Online: Residents can pay online at: www.thurstoncountywa.gov/treasurer. There is no additional charge for the electronic check payment option, but there is a 2.35 percent transaction fee for a major credit card payment, and a flat fee of $3.95 for a VISA debit card payment.
• Drop Off: Payments can be dropped in the secure courthouse parking lot drop box — located at 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW in Olympia. Do not put cash in the drop box. Payments are also accepted in the Treasurer’s Office with social distancing.
• Mail: Check or money order payments can be mailed to the Thurston County Treasurer, 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Olympia, WA 98502. Payments made by mail must be postmarked by Monday, Nov. 2.
Treasurer staff are available to answer questions by phone or email during regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 360-786-5550 or email trsr@co.thurston.wa.us for additional information. As required by Washington state law, penalties and interest will be charged for those who do not make their payments on time.
Property owners can sign up for paperless property tax bills, so they receive future property tax bills electronically, saving paper and postage. For those who create an account, it comes with the option to schedule your tax payment in advance of the due date, and email payment reminders will be sent ahead of the due date.
To learn more or sign up for this service, visit www.thurstoncountywa.gov/treasurer.
