Starting July 8, the Thurston County Auditor’s Office will begin mailing voters pamphlets for the Aug. 4 primary election to every household in the county, according to a news release.
More information can be found at www.thurstonvotes.com. Ballots will be mailed out July 15.
The two candidates who garner the most votes in each race during August’s primary election will move on to the general election in November.
