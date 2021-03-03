The Golden Rule: It’s gracefully profound, deceptively complex, and for ages it’s challenged people world-wide to live up to its lofty standard.
The Rule’s ancient Biblical phrase, found in the Gospel of Matthew in the New Testament (Revised Standard Version 7:12), reads: “So whatever you wish that men would do to you, do so to them; for this is the law and the prophets.”
In modern English, the mantra states: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
Simple, no?
No.
Yet Sonia Gomez-Armitage tries to live her life by it.
“I value my faith in God to give me patience,” she said last week from her office in Roy City Hall. “My philosophy is you treat people the way you want to be treated.”
It’s been barely a month and a half since the 55-year-old veteran police officer took over the reins of the Roy Police Department. Her tenure is fresh enough, in fact, that when a Nisqually Valley News reporter repeatedly called her “chief” during a recent interview, she said wonderingly: “I still can’t get used to that title. It’s still so new.”
Her devotion to right and wrong, however — a Golden Rule-inspired mantra — isn’t new. That began long ago in El Paso, Texas, when in 1989 the rookie cop first strapped on a gun belt for the El Paso Police Department.
Over the years, she would promote to police sergeant and finally lieutenant before she and husband Darwin Armitage — who recently retired as Roy police chief after eight years at the helm — moved to Puyallup in 2010 so he could be closer to family. Armitage had been with the El Paso police for 28 years — sharing department space with Gomez-Armitage for 22 of those years.
In remarks to the Roy City Council in November, Armitage expressed gratitude for his service to the community.
“It’s been an honor and it’s been a privilege to serve the citizens of Roy,” he said. “It’s been eight and a half plus years that I’ve been here with this community, and I can only say that I’ve had so much wonderful support from the mayor and from council and from staff, and it means a lot to me that I can leave this department better than when I got it, and that’s the God’s honest truth.”
The couple — who have been married for 29 years — considered themselves completely retired upon landing in Washington. They had their police pensions to live on, and so life was good. Travels around the state, fishing, and other activities contented them until one fateful fall day possibly in 2011 — Gomez-Armitage couldn’t remember the exact year — the call of duty suddenly came roaring back.
As Gomez-Armitage recollects, she and Darwin had been on the road from Puyallup toward Eatonville when a hot-red car passed them pedal to medal with about six police cars in pursuit, sirens wailing, lights flashing.
And that was all it took.
“You know it was amazing,” Gomez-Armitage said. “We looked at each other and said at about the same time, ‘Oh, I miss that,’ and that’s when we realized we needed to get back into police work.”
So when the Roy chief of police position opened, Darwin — who also retired from the El Paso PD as a lieutenant — went for it, but only after discussing the situation with his wife.
“Darwin had been thinking that he might want to be a chief one day, so when the job came open we agreed that he should apply for it,” Gomez-Armitage said. “I took a backseat at the time, and I didn’t want to step on his toes.”
But she still sensed the call of duty, so in December 2012 after completing the state’s Criminal Justice Commission Equivalency Academy she began volunteering as a Roy PD reserve officer, filling in as necessary and helping patrol Roy’s special events such as the Roy Rodeo and July 4 parade.
“It was sort of like all hands on deck during those events,” said Gomez-Armitage, who reported directly to Roy Mayor Anthony McDaniel so as to avoid any conflict of interest with her police chief husband.
In addition to her reserve officer role, Gomez-Armitage was bailiff from 2018 to 2021 for the city of Roy Municipal Court, which met monthly until COVID-19 shut it down for the majority of its proceedings.
So after eight years as a reserve officer, experience as a bailiff, familiarity with the area, and more than two decades in El Paso, Gomez-Armitage’s ascendency to the Roy PD throne was almost a foregone conclusion.
McDaniel couldn’t have asked for a more suitable candidate, he implied.
“Her professionalism and dedication to the job and the citizens of Roy will greatly strengthen the Roy Police Department,” he said last week from Roy City Hall. “The citizens I have spoken with are absolutely over the top with the choice of Sonia Armitage to be our chief. She is well liked and respected.”
Gomez-Armitage, an El Paso native who has a bachelor’s degree in administration of criminal justice and a master’s degree in strategic leadership, applied for the chief’s position because in a way it felt familiar.
“I figured I’d already been doing the job as a reserve, so why not go for it as the chief,” she said. “I had given the city of Roy a lot of time and ability, so I thought it was only natural for me to accept the job because of all the experience I had. I didn’t want to let it all go to waste.”
Linda Foster, 62, Roy’s assistant clerk since 2013, has observed Gomez-Armitage over the years and lauds her affability and diversity.
“She’s extremely good at communicating, and she’s very compassionate,” Foster said. “She knows a lot, is comfortable meeting residents, and handles herself very well in a lot of different situations. She’s just a great addition to the team — we’re small here like a family.”
But like any family, there may be periodic friction.
Gomez-Armitage explained: “I like our employees and staff, and I enjoy Roy because it’s a good place for a young officer and also a good place for someone retired. As for the residents, some of them are pleasant and sometimes some aren’t so pleasant to be honest. It’s just how they feel that day.”
That said, the new chief’s quick to also recognize her own shortcomings.
“I’ll do the job to the best of my ability, though I’m not perfect and I’ll probably make mistakes and learn from those mistakes,” she said. “I’ll accept responsibility for my decisions, good or bad.”
So far, about 45 days into her tenure, Gomez-Armitage is juggling the two hats she wears — one as an administrator, the other as a patrol officer. As a patrol officer, she staggers 10-hour shifts with her one full-time employee — police officer Chris Johnson — and between the two of them and the department’s one reserve officer they respond to calls for service from citizens and otherwise do their best to patrol the city.
Gomez-Armitage’s other hat — administration — is her primary bugaboo these days. Budgets, she admitted, are not her strong suit.
“I’m still learning and figuring out how to do the administrative duties the city wants,” she said. “I need to determine where the money needs to go to make this department progressive.”
Money’s the operative word in Gomez-Armitage’s comment.
“We’re such a small city that there are budget constraints that hinder us from getting some of the police department equipment we want and need,” she explained.
Gomez-Armitage’s immediate wish list includes portable breathalyzers, a new car, funding to maintain her current fleet of three SUVs and one sedan, and upgrades to her department’s aging computer system. A separate police department building would be nice, too, since the current once is ensconced in city hall’s cramped netherlands.
“But,” as Gomez-Armitage says, “we just need to focus on what we need now.”
Despite her challenges, though, the personable, veteran cop with close cropped salt-and-pepper hair seems happy to leave her reserve officer status behind, where she says “the residents hardly knew I was around.”
That’s changed.
“I enjoy coming in every day full time and seeing what’s going on and what the town really needs from the police department,” she said. “I really want to truly get to know the people in our town. It’s good that I’m getting to know more of them now.”
And that’s despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though Gomez-Armitage stayed home from April to December to protect herself from the disease when she was still volunteering as a reserve officer, her new role brings with it an extra layer of responsibility.
“I have a duty and obligation to show up every day, pandemic or no pandemic,” she said. “I’m getting paid to do my job, and I have to serve the community.”
To Gomez-Armitage that means staying ahead of the curve.
“I set priorities for myself and make sure they are accomplished to finish the task,” she said. “I dislike leaving things unfinished, and I try to be a problem solver, but I expect people to come up with ideas on their own so we can work together to find solutions.”
And when she’s searching for just the right solution, there’s a man at home who just happens to relate to her particular challenges. His name’s Darwin.
“It’s very good to have somebody to talk to who knows what you’re going through and can offer ideas and possible solutions about situations,” Gomez-Armitage said. “Talking at night is how we decompress.”
Gomez-Armitage — who believes she is the second female police chief in Roy’s history — decompresses in other ways, too. Observe her during her leisure hours at home and you’re bound to find her head stuck in a book.
“I love to read as many books as I can,” she said. “I love crime books, historical fiction, some biographies and sometimes books written for teenagers. But I don’t read romance novels.”
She also regularly keeps her heart pumping by walking every day, weight training in her small in-home gym, and huffing and puffing through cardiovascular aerobics.
“I’ve done a lot of weightlifting in my younger days,” Gomez-Armitage said.
Gardening also helps her stay centered. She regularly grows vegetables and fruit and even has a greenhouse to help the process.
“I’m not the best gardener,” she said, “but I try.”
When she’s not reading or exercising or gardening, she and Darwin could well be in their RV exploring the country. Or they could be tent camping somewhere secluded.
The world, these days, seems to be Gomez-Armitage’s oyster, though now with her full-time job she’ll have to wait to embrace the Rockefeller portion of that Southern appetizer.
But that’s OK. She figures she’ll retire for good once her chief’s job plays out, and then life’s opportunities will lay before her like, well, a plate of half-shelled butter-bathed oysters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.