A 27-year-old Yelm woman called on Thursday, Nov. 5, to report mail theft that occurred overnight at her home on the 300 block of Van Trump Avenue NE.
She told police that her mailbox does not lock and that several pieces of expected mail were taken, according to reports from the Yelm Police Department.
Assistant Police Chief Rob Carlson said good deterrents for stopping mail theft include checking your box often, purchasing a lock for your box and using post office box services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.