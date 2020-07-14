In an effort to make its wastewater treatment plant more cost effective, the city of Tenino through one of its technical consultants has received a $50,000 first phase water resource recovery prize from the U.S. Department of Energy.
Impact Bioenergy, on behalf of the city of Tenino, is one of 10 partnerships from across the United States to receive the prize, which seeks to increase resource recovery from municipal treatment plants across the country.
Phase 1 of the two-phase program involves submitting two high-level facility engineering schematics — a business case demonstrating improvements against existing conditions, and a technical description validating the cost and viability of the resource recovery plan.
Phase 1 winners will then compete for a $250,000 Phase 2 prize to provide a more detailed plan for financing and construction.
Tenino Councilor Dave Watterson got the ball rolling in May when he proposed the grant to the city council and then worked with technical specialists from Impact Bioenergy, MacDonald-Miller, and EEFinance to write the grant proposal. The Department of Energy accepted the proposal, and Bioenergy was selected as one of 10 winners in July.
“Dave is a producer,” said Tenino Mayor Wayne Fournier. “He has been successful bringing innovative renewable energy projects to the area like the award-winning micro-grid project currently being implemented jointly between Puget Sound Energy and Tenino High School, as well as being instrumental in the grant that resulted in the installation of solar panels at Tenino High that greatly reduce the need for purchased energy, thereby saving the school district thousands of dollars.”
Watterson added: “Renewable resources is a passion of mine,” he said. “The City has been pursuing options for making our wastewater plant more cost effective for the past three years. When I discovered the Water Resource Recovery Prize program, I saw the potential to leverage the ongoing efforts to greatly increase both the effectiveness and efficiency of our operations.”
If Tenino and Impact Bioenergy is awarded a Phase 2 prize, Tenino could expect to implement a program that would accelerate the recovery of resources and lower the ultimate cost to operate the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
Phase 2 winners will be announced in August 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.