Editor’s Note: This is the final story in a four-part series profiling the Yelm High School students who were recently appointed to serve as student liaisons on the district’s board of directors. Previous stories on seniors Kya Ramirez and Natalie McLaughlin and junior Skylar Myers can be found online at www.yelmonline.com.
Azariah Carter remembers the day fondly — it was all light-hearted fun.
As a freshman at Yelm High School, Carter and his classmates had just finished all their work during their study class period. They were enjoying their extra time, killing the final minutes before the end of the class period when one of the students, a Tornado cheerleader, suggested she teach the class a cheer.
Standing up, she faced the class and showed them how to do the cheer. It was fun, Carter recalls.
“She took a video of everyone doing it, and she showed her coach,” said 16-year-old Carter, now a junior.
Then, when he heard they were hosting tryouts, he thought, “well, why not? Let’s go for it.”
“I went to one practice not thinking anything about it,” he said.
But that’s how Carter became the first male cheerleader to compete in recent history for the Yelm High School program.
That spring, he turned out for tryouts initially just to fill the role as Twister the Tornado, the high school’s mascot.
But his ability to stunt and cheer drew him onto the squad.
“I didn’t have nerves in my first showcase, but I definitely had nerves during the first assembly because that’s when the school first saw me as a cheerleader,” he said.
He notes that he had worries people would judge him, but he quickly learned that it doesn’t matter what other people think. Plus, his close friends supported him. Competing also helped him improve his leadership skills and combat his stage fright.
“I just learned to have fun with it,” he said.
Carter was one of four students who were recently sworn in to the Yelm Community Schools Board of Directors to represent the interests of their fellow students. Seniors Kya Ramirez and Natalie McLaughlin serve as the student co-chairs, while Carter serves as the representative-in-training, with his alternate being junior Skylar Myers.
Carter said what keeps him coming back is how thoroughly embedded the program seems to be within the community.
“Our team is very active in the community. We volunteer a lot. One thing that brought me in is that you’re constantly out there,” he said.
Head Yelm High School cheerleading coach Ashanti Walther said she’s proud of the hard work Carter has put into the squad and noted that he got hooked with practice fairly early on.
“He joined us pretty often and got bit by the cheerleading bug,” she said. “We find that he is a very hard worker and he is very driven to get the routine down perfectly, which is great … He makes sure the team is willing to put in that 110 percent to make sure we get to the next level.”
Carter is usually either the base or backslide.
In addition to cheering, Carter is also active in numerous high school-associated clubs. He currently serves as the parliamentarian in FFA, treasurer for the FBLA and is a member of the Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) technical student organization.
His favorite classes at Yelm High School include advanced placement language and composition and medical careers.
The medical careers class has become such a favorite of Carter’s that he’s looking at attending medical school after high school in hopes of becoming a heart surgeon. When he’s not outside working out or going on a run, Carter said he’s been spending recent weeks studying human anatomy and studying for the MCAT, an entrance exam required for medical school.
“Since I have so much free time with this learning, I’ve just been trying to do as much ahead of time as I can,” he said.
As liaison for the Yelm School Board, Carter said he’s really enjoying the discussions so far.
“I think it’s really important for students to have a voice. So, being on the school board and being able to talk on behalf of all those students is so important,” Carter said.
COVID-19 has also put a damper on not only his ability to socialize with his peers, but also practice. Walther said current COVID-19 mandates from the state prohibit them from practicing indoors.
But they’re still hoping for a season.
“I also miss being able to go to practice and experiencing everything I’d usually experience during a high school year,” he said.
