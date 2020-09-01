Thurston County Assessor Steven Drew’s office mailed out new assessment notices Monday, Aug. 24.
Mailing of the notices was delayed due to the temporary COVID-19 related closure of county facilities to the public, and to assure the Assessor’s Office would be open during the 60-day appeal period for taxpayer concerns, a press release states.
The Assessor’s Office is currently open for in-person visits for its full range of services, according to the release. Face masks are required and plexiglass barriers have been installed for the protection of both staff and the public.
Property owners with concerns about valuation have until Friday, Oct. 23, to resolve their concerns with the office. If a dispute remains, taxpayers must file an appeal with the County Board of Equalization by 5 p.m. on Oct. 23.
More information can be found online at www.co.thurston.wa.us/assessor. The Assessor’s Office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
