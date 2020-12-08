Tillman Atkins is hiding a little something behind that intimidating silver-and-gold badge he wears.
And to know what it is, look no further than a little girl’s super-rainbow unicorn bicycle helmet.
Atkins, 37, a sergeant with the Yelm Police Department where he’s worked for four years, most assuredly doesn’t wear his heart on his sleeve, because, well, it just wouldn’t fit there.
To wit … the whimsical bicycle helmet.
Atkins, who was promoted to YPD sergeant about a year ago, was dispatched with another officer sometime within the last year to an incident at East Yelm Avenue and Vancil Road Southeast where a small SUV had collided with a bicycle rider.
After speaking with the driver of the car and the bicycle rider, Atkins noticed a mom standing nearby with a girl about age 10. As Atkins discovered, the mother and daughter had been driving behind the vehicle that hit the bicyclist and subsequently stopped following the incident.
The girl was upset by the scene, Atkins noticed, so his police officer instincts kicked in.
“I could see that the little girl was upset, so I kneeled down to talk with her,” Atkins recalled last week in a telephone interview with the Nisqually Valley News. “We talked about the importance of wearing a bike helmet, and that it had helped the bicycle rider in the accident escape serious injury.”
Then Atkins learned that just that day the girl’s mom had purchased her a bicycle for her birthday, but that she didn’t have a bike helmet to go with it.
“Once we left the scene I was thinking about the girl and how worried she was about what she saw,” Atkins said.
So before you could say “license and registration, please,” the compassionate cop was on his way to Walmart where he purchased said super-rainbow unicorn bicycle helmet and then delivered it to the girl’s residence where her mom graciously embraced the unexpected gift.
The girl, who was not home at the time Atkins arrived, dropped by the YPD station a few days later to offer him a homemade thank you card. Atkins believes his boss, Assistant Police Chief Rob Carlson, heard about the bicycle helmet gesture after seeing the card.
Carlson wasn’t particularly surprised.
“Tillman’s heart shows in his work,” Carlson said last week. “He takes care of people who need to be taken care of.”
And youngsters are high on that list, Carlson said.
“Kids are a soft spot for him, and he goes above and beyond to care for them,” he said. “Tillman is a reflection of all of our officers. He got into this job to help people, and he has the ability to do that.”
Atkins said simply: “I felt happy that I was able to help.”
The bike helmet foray, however, was not the sergeant’s only chivalrous escapade: It was simply among his most recent acts of generosity.
A few years ago — Atkins can’t remember exactly when — the then patrol officer got called to Safeway in Yelm to investigate an alleged shoplifter. Turns out a woman in her 60s got caught trying to exit the store without paying for her groceries.
Atkins didn’t see a shoplifter, though, when he arrived to talk to the woman. He saw someone in need.
“I felt, essentially, that she had shoplifted because she needed the food,” Atkins said. “I could see that she was genuinely upset and embarrassed, and all the things she had were food-related items like you would need to feed your family.”
So Atkins went inside the store, paid about $70 for the women’s groceries, and left. Store management, he said, chose not to charge the woman with a crime and said she had been very grateful for his kindness.
Atkins says he’s done other things for people over the years but couldn’t — or wouldn’t — recall the details. Modesty rules Atkins’ roost, though his leniency and generosity has its limits. He won’t just help anybody.
“If I have the ability to help people, I’m going to do that under the right circumstances,” he elaborated.
So how does he decide when to get tough and when to lay off?
“We have to remember that we are human and to look at each circumstance individually,” he said. “No calls are exactly the same, and it’s our job in law enforcement to look at all the situations and make the best decision we can for all the parties involved.”
Yelm Police Department Chief Todd Stancil lauds his newest sergeant’s morals and character.
“Tillman serves as an outstanding example of how a law enforcement officer should live his life as both a professional and in his personal life,” Stancil said. “He lives and breathes what he stands for, and he’s a caring person. We’re just glad he chose the Yelm Police Department to continue his career.”
Atkins, who worked five years as a City of Roy patrol officer before joining the YPD, was 15 when he decided to become a police officer.
Born in Grass Valley, California, and raised about 34 miles aways in Yuba City, Atkins joined the Yuba City Police Department’s cadet program early on and was soon catapulted onto his career path.
A few years later he enrolled in Yuba College in Marysville, California, where he studied criminal justice while attending the community college’s police academy.
Atkins’ desire to become a police officer was in part fueled by his father and a partner who trained law enforcement protection dogs while the boy was growing up.
“I was around police officers at the time, and I think it was just seeing how everyone got along and then getting to know the officers as people that prompted me to look into law enforcement further, which is why I joined the academy,” Atkins said.
So now he’s in Yelm, by most accounts a growing, up-and-coming community with a symbiotic blend of rural and urban. And that seems to fit Atkins’ family just fine. They include his wife of 15 years, Mandi Atkins, and their three children — two boys and a girl, ages 12, 10 and 7.
“Yelm fit with my family’s lifestyle, and I like that the city supports its law enforcement,” he said. “Our chiefs care about the officers and the community, and there is a good balance here that helps me feel that I’m supported in my career.”
Atkins, in turn, returns the support in a variety of ways. His connections, for instance, with the nonprofit organization Operation Ward 57 — which assists wounded and ill service members, veterans and their caregivers — pays dividends in the form of “comfort kits” he and Mandi have devised over time.
Mandi, on the Operation Ward 57 Board of Directors, her husband, and friends make from 50 to 200 of the kits throughout the year and with the help of OW57 pass them out to local law enforcement agencies to distribute on calls.
The kits typically contain toys, blankets, backpacks, stuffed animals and other essentials children enjoy — all donated by a variety of individuals. The comfort kits — as suggested by the name — help soothe children in sometimes stressful situations.
“Local law enforcement agencies sometimes find themselves in situations where the children at the scene are scared, so we pass out the kits to the local police departments to help in those situations,” Atkins explained.
Mandi’s affiliation with OW57 — and the subsequent connections she’s made through it — have also allowed Atkins to contact resources when he comes across troubled veterans.
“Because of Mandi’s involvement, I have resources that from time to time I’ve been able to reach out to and help veterans in need,” said Atkins, A U.S. Army veteran, himself. “My family supports Operation Ward 57, and if there’s a veteran in a tough spot and needs immediate assistance I can contact them.”
Similar circumstances unfold for Atkins with the non-profit PTSD Foundation of America, which mentors combat veterans and their families suffering from post traumatic stress. Though he is not affiliated with the organization, he has a direct line to one of the foundation’s leaders and periodically calls on that person for help.
“If I go to a call and witness a veteran having a hard time transitioning or threatening suicide I can get access to resources by calling my friend,” Atkins said. “They will come out immediately to get them the help they need.
“The bottom line is that I have gone to calls where veterans have wanted to take their lives, and I have been able to get them the resources they needed and that they then took advantage of.”
Yes, Atkins takes his job seriously you might have noticed by now.
That silver-and-gold hunk of steel he wears over his heart is much more than a symbolic showpiece.
“Wearing a badge to me is a very high honor,” he said. “It means my integrity is strong, and that I will do the right thing no matter what, and no matter who is watching.”
And the circumstances around doing the right thing, as Atkins well knows, are not always black and white.
“We’re not out there to arrest everybody or to punish people, but to guide people through tough situations — but sometimes it’s about enforcing laws when it makes sense.”
The Golden Rule plays heavily into the sergeant’s streetwise thinking.
“I just go out there every day and treat people the way I would want somebody to treat me, or my wife, or kids or parents,” he said. “That’s treating people fairly.”
And that, in fact, lies at the heart of Atkins’ job satisfaction.
“I enjoy helping people in need and being able to protect them in situations in which they can’t protect themselves,” he said. “I enjoy going home at night knowing I did everything I could to help somebody.”
The coronavirus pandemic, however, has not made that any easier.
“COVID has definitely changed the way we handle some calls and the way we interact with the public,” he said, noting that wearing facemasks these days prevents the public from seeing their faces, which can make interactions seem less personal. “And we have definitely seen more families struggling with mental health issues now, and we have to adapt to the circumstances and still do what we can to protect the community.”
But despite the utter weirdness of today’s world, Atkins and his family manage to keep life relatively normal by camping together and enjoying the nuances of each other’s company. In his spare time, Atkins also enjoys hunting, fishing and training hunting dogs, which has been a part of his life since he was a kid.
But all in all, his wife and kids come first.
“I love spending time with them,” Atkins said. “My family’s the most important thing to me.”
