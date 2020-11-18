With a puncture wound to his leg courtesy of a Pierce County K-9 unit, Yelm police transported a 55-year-old Puyallup man to the hospital then booked him into jail on Saturday, Nov. 14, for eluding police and possessing methamphetamine. Charges of reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing were forwarded to the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office.
Yelm police initially encountered the suspect, Jerry L. Davis, at approximately 7:33 p.m. driving a blue, two-door Honda on 103rd Avenue S.E. After making an abrupt left turn into the Walmart parking lot, police observed Davis driving recklessly and subsequently confirmed that his vehicle registration had expired in 2018, according to police records.
As the officer followed the Honda through the parking lot, Davis exited and began driving fast on State Route 507. The Yelm officer, believing Davis was trying to elude him, activated his emergency lights and sirens and attempted to catch him.
The Honda continued driving fast past Vail Road S.E. until it crossed over into Pierce County and soon turned onto State Route 702 where the Yelm officer was able to catch up to the suspect’s vehicle.
Davis would still not yield to the officer’s lights or sirens and eventually turned onto 88th Avenue South at 60 m.p.h. At one point, the Honda made several turns, lost control, and slid into a ditch but was able to recover and continued on 88th Avenue South.
Davis eventually turned onto 356th Street South and entered a driveway at 8411 356th St. South where he drove through two metal fences until he ultimately crashed into a pile of downed trees and dirt.
Davis exited the Honda and ran northeast through the field. The Yelm officer advised dispatch of the direction of travel, exited his patrol car and called for a tow truck to clear the Honda from where it had crashed. Nobody was inside the Honda where it came to rest.
As Davis continued to flee on foot, the officer requested a Pierce County K-9 unit who tracked Davis into the woods and apprehended him, causing a bleeding leg injury.
Davis told the officer that the Honda was not his, and that he had borrowed it from a friend named Scott and said he had fled in the Honda because he was afraid he would go to jail for a suspended driver’s license. Medics on the scene determined Davis needed hospital care for a puncture wound, and another Yelm officer transported Davis to the hospital for treatment.
When the officer returned to inspect the Honda, a towing company employee said he had observed a white crystal substance inside a black glasses case on the front seat. After inspecting the Honda, the officer also found a white baggie and a scale on the seat and requested a search warrant from a Thurston County Superior Court judge, which was granted at 9:23 p.m.
The officer transported the narcotics evidence back to the Yelm Police Department where a field test concluded the crystal substance was methamphetamine. A glass smoking pipe and blue scale were destroyed in the evidence room.
Another Yelm officer transported Davis to the Thurston County jail where he was booked.
