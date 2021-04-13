The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking the public for assistance in identifying a subject under investigation for allegedly throwing a water bottle that struck a woman in the head during a protest at the state Capitol on March 20.
“The WSP continues to investigate this and other incidents on the campus in an effort to ensure persons responsible for criminal acts on the campus are identified and their cases forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for charging decisions,” a WSP spokesperson stated in a press release. “The Capitol Campus is a place where the public is free to come and express their opinions and have their voices heard by others. Those rights are protected by the Constitution and are supported and defended by the Washington State Patrol,” reads the press release. “However, those rights are not boundless. Reports of threats and violence are investigated accordingly in order to keep all campus users safe.”
Anyone who knows the identity of the person pictured is encouraged to contact Trooper Tony Doughty at anthony.doughty@wsp.wa.gov.
