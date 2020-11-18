The Nisqually River Foundation is holding its annual Give Local fundraising campaign from now through Friday, Nov. 20, to benefit nonprofits in Thurston, Mason and Lewis counties that are building health environments.
The fundraiser will also benefit the Nisqually River Foundation, the nonprofit arm that provides funding and staffing for the Nisqually River Council.
“At the Nisqually River Foundation, we believe that local collaboration and lifelong learning are the keys to a sustainable future,” NRF Executive Director Justin Hall wrote in a recent email. “This belief has kept the Nisqually River Council and its partners motivated year after year as the place where our governments, teachers, volunteers, and community organizations are working together to restore, study, protect, and celebrate the Nisqually Watershed.”
The goal for this year’s campaign is to raise $5,000 for the foundation’s education and outreach programs. As of Friday, Nov. 13, NRF had reported it was more than halfway to its goal.
To donate, and for more information, visit the following link: https://spsgives.org/o/community-foundation-of-south-puget-sound/i/give-local-2020/s/nisqually-river-foundation-3q5cdljnu.
