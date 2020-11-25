A suspect believed to be driving an old, dark Honda Civic hatchback reportedly nabbed a package worth about $157 from the steps of a residence on the 15000 block of Kayla Street in Yelm.
According to police reports, the incident reportedly happened around 3:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16. A resident contacted police and said that, according to his surveillance footage, a vehicle was seen driving through his neighborhood around 3:30 that morning.
A short time later, the vehicle stopped and a slender man reportedly exited the vehicle, approached the house and stole the package. He’s described as wearing a tan vest, dark hoodie and a black and white flannel under the hoodie.
The suspect’s face was reportedly covered due to the hoodie and his identity is unknown at this time.
With the holiday shopping season in full swing, Assistant Police Chief Rob Carlson said he suggests residents utilize tracking methods and home security systems to mitigate the risk of becoming a victim to theft.
“Just time it right when the package arrives and limit the time that package is on the porch,” he said. “If you know it’s coming, track it … These people will follow UPS trucks and FedEx trucks.”
Carlson also recommends neighbors notify one another about incoming packages in order to bring the packages indoor quickly.
