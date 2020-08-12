According to Thurston County Public Health, test results from an algae sample collected on Aug. 10 at Lake Lawrence found that there was 43 ug/L of microcystinstoxin present which is above the Washington state advisory level of 8 ug/L.
The department has issued a health advisory for the lake and recommends staying out of the water until toxin levels are confirmed to be below the advisory level.
Thurston County staff will continue to collect samples weekly to monitor the ongoing situation.
When there is an algae bloom present, Public Health recommends extra precautions be taken to avoid the health risks posed by potential toxins.
• Avoid contact with water containing algae.
• Keep pets and livestock away from areas where algae blooms are present
• When fishing, it is safest to catch-and-release any fish caught during an algae bloom.
• Do not drink water taken from the lake.
Learn more about toxic algae blooms and health risks at www.nwtoxicalgae.org or call 360-867-2626.
“Please share this information with friends and neighbors who may not be on the email algae alert list,” the department said in an email.
