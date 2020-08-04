Editor’s Note: Andrew Kollar is Yelm Community Schools’ Community Relations Coordinator and former reporter at The Nisqually Valley News. He is a lifelong Yelmite who enjoys sharing his love for the outdoors with others. In 2018, Kollar chronicled his 130-day, 2,650-mile journey on the Pacific Crest Trail, which spans from Mexico to Canada. This is his fourth and final dispatch. To read more entries from Kollar, visit www.yelmonline.com.
There’s a certain beauty that comes with moving at three miles per hour — the rate of a human.
Walking forces you to appreciate the little things, often overlooked or simply don’t exist in the real world. Long trails are complex riddles but the answers never lie at the finish. Instead, the answers are forever scattered within the moments experienced in between.
Those moments traveled between Denver and Durango are the moments I will forever cherish.
Unlike leaving Salida, our moods leaving Lake City were somber. Happy Hermit (Raleigh, North Carolina) was sick with giardia and I didn’t think he was going to make it. Seeing him in the condition he was in made my heart ache.
Just three days ago we were celebrating with his favorite drink, bourbon, to honor his remarkable road to recovery after suffering a stroke on a previous trip, en route from Washington to Maine. I was questioning whether I would, again, watch a friend's great journey be cut short. While our moods were low, ironically, we would reach the Colorado Trail’s highpoint that day at 13,271 feet.
Within minutes of getting back to the trail from Lake City, Paradise (Denver, Colorado) and I immediately noticed Hermit lagging behind. It looked like his condition was deteriorating but he continued forward. As we stopped at a spring to hydrate and eat lunch, Hermit said he would be sick if he ate and continued past us.
To say that we didn’t express our concern for Hermit between the two of us on that lunch break would be a dead lie. We looked at every exit point on our map between where we sat and our next town stop, Silverton, just in case he took a quick downturn.
After about two hours of hiking and my first-ever bear sighting, we caught up to Hermit as he was resting at the high point of the Colorado Trail, where we would rest and eat snacks for about an hour.
We began our descent into one of the most beautiful ravines I had ever walked through. Two stark ridges sat across from each other with a stream forged through the middle. The hillsides were filled with lush, green grass and shrubs with small patches of snow just below the peaks.
I met up with Paradise as we filled up our water bottles for the last, five-mile push to camp. Paradise left before me and I told him that with how slow my water filter was flowing because of the cow dung water we had to filter in the previous section that I might as well wait for Hermit and that I’d see him at camp.
Hermit showed up just before topping off my water bottle.
“Go on without me,” he said. “I need to stop. I just can’t go any further.”
I knew he felt guilty, like he was holding us back, but we were a team and the last thing we were going to do was leave our sick friend behind and alone. I told Hermit to keep hiking and that we would camp at the next flat spot but I needed to catch up to Paradise to let him know the situation before he continued on with our original plan.
Paradise had about 10 minutes on me and, at the rate he was hiking, was probably at least a half mile up ahead. So, I ran.
“Dice,” I yelled as I caught sight of him and raced to catch up. “Dice! Hold on a second!”
I delivered the bad news as soon as I caught up to him.
According to the itinerary Hermit created, we were supposed to hike 20 miles that day but we had always pushed a few extra miles between towns to get in by breakfast, giving us more time to rest and clean up. We had gone 19.5 before setting up camp and although we anticipated going 25 and despite the fact that we were setting up our tents with full sun exposure before the clock struck 4 p.m., I was enthusiastic. We were still on our original schedule! Even on our slowest day, we were still on time. Hermit was going to make it..
The next 20 or so miles south of our campsite would be some of the most spectacular views that I’ve seen in the over 3,000 miles I’ve hiked. The only way I can describe it is that I couldn’t stop smiling when I was walking through it.
The time was about 8:30 a.m. when I came across Hermit sitting on a rock in the miniscule shade provided by a few shrubs.
Earlier that morning we pitched the idea to exit the trail at Stony Pass and ride into the town of Silverton. Paradise and I agreed that we would hike him out to safety and figure it out from there.
If that meant riding with him to the Emergency Room in Durango, we were going to do it. We thought he needed medical attention but he’s stubborn and his drive to finish was unprecedented. Almost ignoring us, he shrugged off the idea and continued to hike.
“I think I’ll set up my tent by that creek and get to the road tomorrow,” Hermit said. “You guys keep going”
That wasn’t an option. We were getting Hermit out, whether that compromised our mission or not. We were getting him to that road if it took all day.
While the sickness took its toll on Hermit, the San Juans delivered the most incredible views of the trip. I found it ironic that, in terms of scenery, it was the best morning while it was simultaneously becoming the worst morning for our group.
As we crested the top of a ridge, we noticed two day-hikers and asked them how they got here. They told us of a one mile side trail down to a jeep road.
That was the answer.
We continued toward the junction as we saw a guy and his dog make their way up to where we were. He stopped and talked with us for a little bit as we told him about Hermit’s condition.
The guy, Cameron, offered to take Hermit down and into Silverton and our next resupply point. I don’t know how we got such a lucky break but I am incredibly grateful for Cameron's graciousness.
We watched as Hermit headed to safety, while we were able to continue our hike to Durango. We were on schedule to be in Silverton by about 10 a.m. the next morning, so we planned to meet him there. For a bad situation, it couldn't have worked out any better.
As Paradise and I carried on with our hike, the views got even more expansive. The views on our 21st day on trail will be what I look back on and romanticize about.
We made it to Silverton the next morning after an exhausting battle with thousands of trees, downed by what had to be an incredibly violent avalanche. We met up with Hermit for breakfast and he seemed to be doing better. Well, at least he was eating again.
After staying the night in Silverton, a little mountain town with the highest ski area in North America, and known for having something like 20 brothels within a two- or three-block span during the early 1900s, we were back on trail and ready to reach Durango.
We had a mere 75 miles left.
The trail gradually climbed through thousands of wildflowers and one of the last expansive views we would see.
When we got to camp that night, we watched as a perpetual cloud crept its way over us before the bottom gave out. It began raining at about 6 p.m. and rained into the next morning, encouraging a late start. It can be tough to get motivated on a good day but it’s nearly impossible when the only thing somewhat dry and warm is your sleeping bag.
The day was monotonous. We were stuck in a cloud for nearly the entire day. It was similar to reading the same page in a book over and over again but at least it didn’t rain throughout the day. As we approached our last campsite of the Colorado Trail, we decided to cut our day short and stay at the lake to make our last campsite one to remember and it didn’t disappoint -- we’ll remember it but not for the views.
As soon as we pitched camp, torrential downpour began. Our gear was already somewhat damp but now things were soaked. The flat spots where our tents lay were now little lakes.
The next morning, we were all soaked to the core. I threw my gear into my pack for the last time and began walking.
Twenty-three miles left.
I was so cold that I couldn’t stop walking without shivering. My shorts were soaked and pinned to my legs, my jacket soaked through, and the trail was a slippery mess but we continued. We walked near nonstop for 6 hours, 45 minutes to reach the end where we were greeted by the two high school aged girls we had met near mile 75 and their families. They greeted us with applause and offered us soda and fresh cherries to celebrate.
The end of a long trail is always a weird experience. I’m always torn between being happy that I completed something but sad that it’s over.
At the beginning of any adventure, you are set on your mission to make it to the end or make it to the summit. You make your way through the struggles to get to your destination but the true beauty lies in the little things in between. Those little things make every day worth living.
