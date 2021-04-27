Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland, D-Olympia, was appointed as the vice chair on a subcommittee that has jurisdiction over the economic and safety regulation of railroads, and the agencies that administer those regulations.
Strickland said she’s looking forward to serving on the Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines and Hazardous Materials alongside other members and the Biden administration.
“Equitable infrastructure investment changes lives,” Strickland said in a news release. “With U.S. freight shipments expected to rise 30 percent over the next 20 years, and nearly 140,000 workers in our rail industry, we know that our economic success hinges upon the success of our rail system and on the employment and safety of our rail workers.”
Strickland said the subcommittee will play a crucial role in boosting jobs, and protecting workers and commuters, through smart, green, sustainable investments.
The subcommittee oversees things like the Federal Railroad Administration and the Surface Transportation Board. It also has jurisdiction over the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, which provides safety oversight and regulations of pipelines and pipeline facilities.
Strickland also serves as a member of the House Armed Services Committee and the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
