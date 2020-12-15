Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman issued a statement this week after learning of a website that lists the state election director and other election officials nationwide, claiming they have “aided and abetted the fraudulent election against Trump.”
“This continued escalation of harassing and threatening behavior in the public sphere has to stop. Sites like this are appalling, and have no space in our democracy and the peaceful transition of power,” Wyman said. “Washington’s 39 county election officials rose to the challenge, working tirelessly to accurately count more ballots than this state has ever seen and ensure that our election was accessible and secure, in spite of the pandemic. Though my office has yet to receive evidence of massive voter fraud, we take accusations of such seriously. When provided evidence, we work closely with county election officials to ensure instances are investigated and a crime is charged.”
The site includes images of the officials with crosshairs over their profiles, and home and email addresses, according to Wyman’s office. The Department of Homeland Security and the FBI have been notified, as well as the Fusion Center in Washington state.
