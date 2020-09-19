Standing on the dry grass of McKinley Park in Tacoma — and with smokey skies looming overhead — Beth Doglio, a 10th Congressional District candidate, urged immediate action during a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 17, to address climate change she says has led to the recent severe wildfire seasons in the region and beyond.
Amidst speakers at the 26-minute long conference, Doglio took the moment to highlight her climate work in the state Legislature and distance herself as the climate candidate in a race between two Democrats.
“This is climate change,” Doglio said. “Along with the floods, the droughts, the hurricanes that people are experiencing across this country right now, if we don’t act things will only continue to accelerate and this will be our permanent future … The stakes have never been higher than they are right now, and the consequences of failing to act have never been more clear.”
Doglio, a Democrat, also detailed her plan to revitalize the economy following the current recession while also pushing to create an economy based on green jobs.
Comparing the federal government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic — more than 196,000 Americans have died, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — Doglio said the consequences of climate change would be worse.
“This pandemic has shown us the dangers of not listening to science. We’re in a terrible situation right now,” she said.
She also said that, despite the overarching risk, climate change “presents us with a great opportunity. We can build a clean-energy economy, we can strengthen our middle class, we can create millions of good-paying, union jobs. But, in order to do that, we really need climate leaders with the expertise to get us there in Congress.”
Doglio, a 22nd Legislative District lawmaker who has championed green policy throughout her short time in the state Legislature, is one of two candidates looking to replace outgoing Congressman Denny Heck, who is running for lieutenant governor.
She’ll face off against former Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland, also a Democrat, this November during the general election. One of the two candidates will also be the first woman to ever represent the 9-year-old congressional district.
During the August primary, Doglio came in second to Strickland in a crowded 19-candidate race. Strickland garnered about 20 percent of the vote while Doglio received 15 percent.
Doglio also criticized her opponent’s record on climate change, which she characterized as soft.
“My opponent, when she’s taking credit for what she’s done on climate, she talks about community gardens. That’s part of her track record in addressing climate. Let me tell you: I was a leader on a suite of bills as a state legislator that passed and actually made significant greenhouse gas emissions reduction over time,” Doglio said, detailing her work on the 100 percent clean electricity bill, the green buildings bill, and the state’s work on clean-energy transportation.
“This issue can no longer take a back seat, play second fiddle, remain an afterthought. We have to have a plan,” she said.
A number of prominent supporters also spoke at the press conference, including Sunrise Movement Tacoma member Marquis Mason and Former Puyallup Tribe Chairwoman Ramona Bennett. Outgoing state Rep. Christine Kilduff, D-University Place, also backed Doglio and her climate policy.
“We’re out of time,” said Bennett, a prominent tribal leader and activist. “We’ve survived a lot of changes in government, some good and some bad, but we’re at a critical point.”
