The season of giving is underway, and football players from Yelm High School are in the spirit.
Athletes last week coordinated a team-wide food drive to benefit the Yelm Community Services food bank.
The team collected 600 pounds of non-perishable food, amounting to 24 boxes that were donated to the bank, Head Coach Jason Ronquillo said.
The team brought in food items during practice on Tuesday and Thursday. The drive was organized by the team and led by upperclassmen.
“These kids have such a big heart and they’re always willing to give back … It’s kind of a dark time with COVID-19,” Ronquillo said.
After Thanksgiving, the team plans on organizing a toy drive to brighten local children’s spirits. Details will be posted on the team’s Twitter and Facebook pages.
Senior Dylan Jemtegaard said the food drive came together fairly last minute.
“We knew the Thanksgiving season was coming up and, with us going back into a lockdown with stricter guidance from the governor, we thought it would be a real opportune time to give back to others,” the Tornado lineman said.
With a successful food drive in the books, Jemtegaard said it’s likely they’ll be able to put on a toy drive in early enough fashion to get the larger community involved.
“I think the food drive was an opportunity for us to test out the reach that we had, and so we can kind of figure out what we can get done next time,” he said. “It was kind of an opportunity to get our feet wet.”
The toy drive is expected to take place for longer than a week, Jemtegaard said.
