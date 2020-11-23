The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information from the public after a mobile home was found dumped in the Roy area last week.
The 60-foot, single-wide home was found on Kinsman Road.
“Imagine driving past that in the dark with pouring rain,” the department wrote on Facebook. “Incredibly dangerous!”
The building was removed from the roadway before anyone could be harmed.
“But now we need your help!” the department wrote. “Our deputies are looking for information on two unidentified white males in an older red GMC dually truck and a bronze colored Toyota Tundra that were seen unhooking the trailer.”
According to the department, the red truck was last seen heading south on State Route 507 toward the McKenna area, and the bronze truck was last seen heading north.
“If you have any information on who owns this mobile home or who is involved in the illegal dumping of it, please send us a private message or call the deputies in our Mountain Detachment,” the department wrote.
