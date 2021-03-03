Land Trust Awarded $687,000 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Grant for Marine Shoreline Preservation

The Nisqually Land Trust announced on Wednesday, Feb. 24, that one of its projects would receive a $687,750 National Coastal Wetlands Conservation Grant from the United States Fish and Wildlife Service.
The award will help the land trust with its marine conservation initiative, which works in “identifying and protecting high value coastal habitats within the great Nisqually marine environment,” a news release from the organization reads.
“The project will protect a 132-acre coastal habitat complex along the southern edge of the Nisqually Reach,” the news release continues. “The site includes nearly a mile and a half of marine shoreline and protects a diverse set of habitat types include 4,460 feet of lagoon/estuarine shoreline, 3,370 feet of feeder bluff, 42.3 acres of decline coastal wetlands, and extensive forested areas and tidelands.
“The site provides essential breeding, staging, foraging, wintering and summering habitat for 70 specieis of migratory and coastal-dependent birds documented on site, with many other species likely to use the site.”
There are also two pocket estuaries that provide critical rearing and growth habitats for salmon species. Intact estuarine habitat within the greater Nisqually region supports five salmonid species, as well as coastal cutthroat trout, summer steelhead, winter steelhead and resident rainbow trout — many of which are federally-listed ESA species.
“The importance of estuary habitat for natal and non-natal Chinook has been widely documented, and estuary restoration is considered a top priority for salmon recovery,” the news release reads.
This most-recent award will also enable the land trust to develop a comprehensive outreach and education plan to build awareness of the coastal environment.
