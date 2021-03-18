House representatives from Washington’s 2nd Legislative District will host a virtual town hall 6 p.m. on Monday, March 22.
Rep. Andrew Barkis, R-Olympia, made the announcement in a newsletter Wednesday, March 10, saying that he and Rep. J.T. Wilcox, R-Yelm, the House minority leader, would be in attendance to speak with constituents about the ongoing legislative session.
The lawmakers will be fielding questions by way of the event’s submission form, which can be found at this link: https://bit.ly/3eHHqur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.