Editor’s Note: This is the second in a four-story series profiling the Yelm High School students who were recently appointed to serve as student liaisons on the district’s board of directors. Additional stories will be published on senior co-chairs Kya Ramirez and junior representative-in-training Azariah Carter. A story was already published on junior Skylar Myers.
If you’re at all plugged into the happenings at Yelm High School, you’ve probably heard of — if not, met — senior Natalie McLaughlin.
McLaughlin, 18, currently serves as the high school’s ASB president, and she’s well known by many teachers and community members as a familiar face when it comes to both extracurriculars and the classroom.
Just to name a few, she’s been involved with FFA as a chapter vice president, she’s played on the varsity volleyball squad the last three years and she currently works part time at the Yelm Boys and Girls Club.
“She’s all over the school. It’s not like she’s in touch with one group of students, she’s with a lot of them,” said Amy Stapleton, who teaches leadership and Spanish at the high school. “She’s a very remarkable young lady. I think she’s going to go places.”
McLaughlin is also one of four students who were sworn in to the Yelm Community Schools Board of Directors in September to represent the interests of their fellow students. Alongside fellow senior Kya Ramirez, McLaughlin serves as a co-chair on the board, while junior Azariah Carter serves as a representative-in-training and junior Skylar Myers serves as his alternate.
During her interview with the school board, McLaughlin described herself as a positive and organized student — and her teachers definitely agree on that front.
"Natalie is your stereotypical upbeat, happy, always-participating type student," said FFA advisor Matt Mounts, who she took honors biology and physics with. "She works hard to get the best grade possible, she's an A-type student and is always asking great questions.”
“I just love everything that goes along with school and the relationships you can build,” McLaughlin told the Nisqually Valley News. “Ever since freshman year, I’ve just been involved in whatever I can.”
But beneath the charm of small-town community involvement and her success in the classroom is a larger story: Keeping her fellow student body engaged, alongside her fellow student leaders, has never been more important due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis and the unorthodox learning methods that have taken root in place of in-person instruction.
The coronavirus pandemic has been hard on every student, McLaughlin said, but it hasn’t reduced her love for serving her student body and reaching out.
“I think we’ve all had our different struggles with it, and I think as a leader at my high school I’ve done my best to bring out the positives that come out of it … I think that it allows not only our school, but our community the opportunity to establish new traditions,” she said.
McLaughlin said her peers often come to her with questions that she many times doesn’t have the answers to, with the one most often asked questions being “when are we going to get back into the classroom?”
“It’s COVID, it’s not something we can control,” she usually responds.
Despite all the uncertainty, McLaughlin said she believes the district and schools have done a good job connecting with students and families during the pandemic.
“It hasn’t been the easiest, but it’s been getting better and there’s a lot we can do to make it better,” she notes.
Being a senior, McLaughlin said she understands her fellow students’ pain surrounding the troubles of this school year. She notes that she was really looking forward to her prom and other senior-year staples that have been either canceled or moved to a distanced or virtual forum.
“Those are things that we’ve been promised since our freshman year, and now those are promises that we can’t keep,” she said.
Despite that, they’re doing their best to keep the ball rolling.
“She has a solid head on her shoulders, she’s also got a really good heart, and those are some of her greatest strengths,” Stapleton said. “She’s very insightful.”
McLaughlin said she’d been eyeing the ASB president position since she was a sophomore, noting that she wanted to instill a culture of positive change. She had to make a difficult decision, though, between pursuing class president and the ASB office, which she now holds.
She noted that the deciding factor was that she wanted to take a larger, leading roll in the student body.
It was about a year ago, shortly after performing at a school musical, that she was approached by Principal John Johnson about applying for the school board liaison position, she said.
“I was so completely grateful and humbled. I’ve known Mr. Johnson since I was in middle school, and he moved up with me as I’ve moved into high school.” McLaughlin said.
The candidates were notified in the early summer that they would be interviewed by the school board for the position, she said.
“It was a little scary. I’m not usually someone who jumps into the unknown, and this was definitely the unknown and new … It was definitely a challenge for me,” she said.
So far, after more than three meetings and many hours of work put in with the board, McLaughlin said the work their doing is going well. Her mother being a teacher, McLaughlin said school board meetings are not new to her; she has fond memories of her mother dragging her along to meetings when she was 8 or 9 years old.
“I love being able to tell them our side of the story,” said McLaughlin. “I love having those discussions with them.”
After high school, McLaughlin plans on attending college to become a teacher like her mother, she said. Education and being around students has always been something she’s passionate about, and it was one of the reasons why she took up the part-time job at the Boys and Girls Club as an art programmer.
She’s looking to hopefully attend the University of Washington this upcoming fall, and she said she’s also put in applications to Central Washington University, Western Washington University, the University of Puget Sound and Pacific Lutheran University.
•••
