Denny Heck, the outgoing 10th Congressional District lawmaker, was leading Tuesday night in the statewide race for lieutenant governor.
Heck, a Democrat, garnered roughly 27.7 percent and 334,117 votes as of election night. Marko Liias, also a Democrat, trailed Heck with 16.6 percent of the vote.
As of Tuesday night, roughly 1.2 million ballots in the race for lieutenant governor were tallied. The Washington Secretary of State estimates there to be 470,596 total ballots left to be processed.
“We are so proud and excited by the overwhelming support we’ve seen tonight from voters across Washington state,” Heck’s campaign said in an election night statement. “Coming in with over 25 percent of the vote in an 11 way race is deeply gratifying, and the results clearly show that as Washington recovers from a historic economic crisis, voters want experienced leaders with values they can trust.”
The top two candidates from this race, regardless of political party, will move on to the general election set for Nov. 3.
Election results for the primary election will be certified on Friday, Aug. 21, by the Secretary of State.
