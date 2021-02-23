$4,500 in Generators, Microphones Stolen From Yelm Warehouse
A Yelm man is out a couple of generators and a bag of microphones worth a total of $4,500 after a couple of unidentified males allegedly stole the items from the man’s Yelm warehouse.
According to police reports, a Yelm police officer and two deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, at the warehouse at 501 103rd Ave. N.E. Dispatch indicated that two males were possibly inside the warehouse, but when the officers arrived, the warehouse was empty and the north door had been kicked in.
Officers with K9 Jaxx proceeded to track the suspects, which led to a Lexus SUV parked across the street. The vehicle was on, but not running, the officers observed, and the ignition had a key inside with the head broken off.
The warehouse owner then showed up at the scene and showed the officer multiple videos of two white males inside the building, who noticed the officers when they arrived and subsequently fled out the back door.
The next morning at 11:11 a.m., another Yelm officer followed up and was told by the warehouse owner that a vehicle — a 2000 to 2006 Hyundai or Volvo — parked at First Baptist Church was related to the burglary. The video supplied by the warehouse showed the suspects exit the vehicle at 3:18 a.m. A backpack was located inside the vehicle, which prompted the officer to impound it pending a search warrant.
The officer later identified the registered owner of the vehicle, who said her sister had been driving it when it overheated and broke down at about midnight. The sister said the backpack belonged to her boyfriend, and the officer said her boyfriend could be a suspect in the burglary.
The officer viewed a Department of Licensing photo of the boyfriend that appeared similar to the suspect he had viewed on the security video, but the officer couldn’t positively identify the suspect.
The officer cited conflicting information when he called the vehicle’s registered owner and told her that her sister could be lying about the suspect’s vehicle and its contents and urged the owner to convince her sister to be honest about what she knew about the burglary.
That concluded the officer’s involvement in the incident to date.
Wood Stove, Well Pump Stolen From Vacant Yelm Rental
An unoccupied Yelm rental property that had been vacant for several months and was listed for sale apparently intrigued a burglar at some point recently. The unidentified no-gooder made off with an antique wood stove worth $1,200 and cut the padlock off the property’s well house and stole the well pump — valued at $8,000.
According to police reports, a Yelm police officer was dispatched at 9:04 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17, to the home at 8511 Canal Road S.E. The 68-year-old owner of the property stated she had visited the site on Feb. 16 and noticed the missing items. She told the officer that she was also frustrated by the large amount of trash dumped on the property and said she and her family would clean the property and attempt to immediately sell it.
The officer noted that the home is secluded with no surveillance cameras, and to date there is no suspect information.
Yelm Man, 18, Accused of Assault at Yelm City Park
An 18-year-old Yelm man is suspected of fourth-degree assault after a disturbance at Yelm City Park at about 3:20 p.m. on Feb. 17.
According to police reports, a Yelm police officer was dispatched to the park where he contacted the caller and the alleged victim who said he had been assaulted 15 minutes earlier and that the suspect was still at the scene.
The 20-year-old Yelm resident said he was assaulted by a male who goes by the name “Jojo,” who was playing basketball when the officer arrived.
The victim said the altercation began after Jojo was told the victim was talking to an underage girl in a sexual manner. According to the victim, Jojo confronted him about the issue and then assaulted him by punching him in the head and neck about 10 times.
The officer contacted Jojo in the basketball area who said the victim had been talking to a girl and trying to have sex with her, so he told the victim to leave town. The suspect admitted punching the victim, so the officer sat him inside the back of his patrol car and had him complete a written statement outlining the incident. The suspect was later released to his father.
The assault victim later told the officer that he had not been talking to the girl sexually and that he knew he’d get into trouble if he had. The girl subsequently confirmed that she had not been inappropriately contacted.
Based on his conclusions of the altercation, the officer noted that the suspect would be mailed a citation for fourth-degree assault.
Stolen Shoes Not Recovered After Theft at Yelm Goodwill
A frequent, unwanted visitor to Yelm Goodwill got reprimanded again for trespassing — this time after stealing a new pair of shoes.
According to police reports, a Yelm police officer was dispatched to the store at 4:38 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, as the suspect fled the store on foot.
The suspect, Yelm resident Clifford D. Jones, 26, had been trespassed from the store a month earlier and was familiar to the officer from multiple previous contacts, including an arrest on Feb. 3.
Jones was allegedly observed by another Goodwill shopper switching his shoes for a new pair and then exiting the store without paying for them.
At 3:08 p.m. the next day, Feb. 21, the Yelm officer saw Jones walking in the 700 block of Yelm Avenue East, and as the officer attempted to turn around and speak to him, Jones turned around and began walking away from the officer.
The officer caught up with Jones on the backside of the Shell Station on Yelm Avenue and, after Jones protested, the officer detained him and placed him in the back of his patrol car. Jones initially denied he’d been in the store, but when the officer told him he had watched store video of him in the store, Jones admitted taking the shoes because his were wet and torn.
The officer transported Jones to the Yem Police Department and gave him a criminal citation for third-degree theft and first-degree trespass. Jones was then released at the scene, and the stolen shoes were not recovered.
Yelm Police Department Provides More Information on New Meetup Spot
The Yelm Police Department has implemented a Meetup Spot outside the Public Safety Building to provide community members a surveilled location to make exchanges with confidence.
Although these spots are monitored by cameras, the police department is encouraging people to keep these safety tips in mind when making any kind of exchanges:
• Arrange to meet during daylight hours.
• Don’t meet in an area that’s unfamiliar or uncomfortable to you. If the other party is not willing to meet you in a place you feel safe, don’t meet.
• Be vigilant and observant.
The department cannot guarantee your safety in the Meetup Spot, but the two parking spots are under 24-hour video surveillance.
In the case of an emergency, call 911.
