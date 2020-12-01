201203.news.thanksgiving.donations.jpg

Through a community-wide effort, Yelm Community Schools was able to provide Thanksgiving meals to more than 150 families district-wide this year. This was made possible thanks to the donations made by Bounty For Families, the Longshore and Warehouse Union ILWU Local #23, Yelm Chiropractic & Massage Center, For the Love, Grocery Outlet, Walmart Yelm, Anytime Fitness Yelm, and through the help of TOGETHER!, and the VFW Post 5580, according to a post on the school district’s Facebook page.  

201203.news.thanksgiving.donations.3.jpg
201203.thanksgiving.donations.2.jpg

