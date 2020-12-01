Through a community-wide effort, Yelm Community Schools was able to provide Thanksgiving meals to more than 150 families district-wide this year. This was made possible thanks to the donations made by Bounty For Families, the Longshore and Warehouse Union ILWU Local #23, Yelm Chiropractic & Massage Center, For the Love, Grocery Outlet, Walmart Yelm, Anytime Fitness Yelm, and through the help of TOGETHER!, and the VFW Post 5580, according to a post on the school district’s Facebook page.
top story
Yelm Community Schools Provides Meals for 150 Families Through Donations
- Photos and information by Yelm Community Schools
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- Thurston County Announces 68 COVID-19 Cases Wednesday, Death of Man in 60s
- Record Numbers of Ballots Counted in Washington as Loren Culp Continues to Question Results
- 64 COVID-19 Cases Reported Tuesday in Thurston County
- Yelm Council Votes to Restructure Water Rates
- ‘This Shutdown Is Completely Different’: COVID-19 Restrictions Again Hit Yelm Restaurants, This Time With No Federal Aid
- November Shatters Record for Thurston County COVID-19 Cases
- ‘The Love Guy’ Is a Strategic Storyteller for Nisqually Area Businesses
- Area Agency on Aging Holiday Wish List ‘Brings Light, Joy and Assistance’
Most Popular
Articles
- Deputies Seek Information From Public After Mobile Home Dumped Near Roy
- Ridgeline Middle School Honor Roll
- ‘This Shutdown Is Completely Different’: COVID-19 Restrictions Again Hit Yelm Restaurants, This Time With No Federal Aid
- Porch Pirate Nabs Package on Kayla Street in Yelm
- True Crime Podcast ‘Hide and Seek’ Back in Thurston County Investigating Tumwater Cold Case
- Yelm Police Catch Burglar in the Act at Tim’s Pharmacy
- Old Hwy 99 Company Bar and Grill Adjusts to New Pandemic Restrictions
- Finding Reason: Thank God for The Genuine People Among Us
- Sirens: Yelm Woman Crashes, Resists Arrest; Burglar Caught at Pharmacy; Porch Pirate Strikes
- Yelm Man Swerves to Avoid Turning Vehicle, Strikes Flashing Crosswalk Sign and Flees Scene
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Strickland Declares Victory in 10th Congressional District Race as Doglio Concedes (1)
- Jay Inslee Prepares for Third Term as Loren Culp Loses Job as Republic Police Chief, Claims Election Fraud (1)
- State Patrol Seeks Semi Truck Driver After Fatal Interstate 5 Crash (1)
- Telemedicine Legislation Helps Shape Legacy of Retiring State Sen. Randi Becker (1)
- J.T. Wilcox Chosen to Lead House Republicans Again (1)
- JZ Knight Called for ‘Military Coup’ After Biden Took Lead in Presidential Bid (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.