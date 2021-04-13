Residents of Thurston County can now apply for rental assistance if they experienced financial hardship directly or indirectly due to the COVID-19 pandemic after the Community Action Council of Lewis, Mason and Thurston Counties started accepting applications.
Eligible households need to have an income of 80 percent or less of the area median income, stated a news release.
Households with incomes under 50 percent of the area median income, or a household member on unemployment, will receive priority.
The assistance can cover unpaid rent from March 13, 2020, and for three months of future rent at a time.
Households are allowed to reapply after each three-month period for up to 12 months.
The funding can also be used to pay past-due utilities and internet bills. Residents in non-traditional or informal rental situations that include hotel stays, mobile home lot rentals, and single room rentals are also eligible.
The rent payments will go directly to landlords, who will accept payment from the CAC on behalf of their tenant. Landlords are able to participate by sharing the opportunity with their tenants, providing rental documents and their most recent W-9 form to the CAC, stated the release.
The Board of County Commissioners in Thurston County approved additional funding to continue rent and utility assistance in February. The county contracted the administration of the 2021 rent assistance with the CAC.
Thurston County residents can apply online at www.caclmt.org or call 360-438-1100.
To learn more, go online to www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus-Rent-Assistance.aspx.
