A 36-year-old transient Yelm man isn’t welcome in Yelm Safeway anymore after stealing merchandise and violating a previous trespass notice from the store.
The latest incident occurred on Sunday, Dec. 13, at about 1:34 p.m. when a Yelm police officer was dispatched to the site after the Safeway manager called saying a man was trespassing and shoplifting in the store.
The manager showed the officer a video of the suspect shoplifting an orange from the produce department and also what appeared to be at least one energy drink he had stashed in his hoodie pocket. The officer indicated he was familiar with the suspect. The video also showed the suspect exiting the store without paying for the merchandise.
The manager said he wanted to pursue criminal charges against the suspect, because he refuses to stop returning and stealing items.
While speaking with the store manager, another Yelm officer located the suspect at the Shell service station on Yelm Avenue East, from which the suspect is also trespassed. The first officer subsequently located the suspect, who denied stealing items from Safeway and requested medical aid for a foot injury. Medical aid arrived and evaluated him at the scene.
The officer gave the suspect a criminal citation for trespassing and third-degree theft from Safeway. The suspect threw the criminal citation into the trash can as the officer cleared the scene. The officer then contacted the store manager who offered a statement about the incident.
