A man from Roy was transported to Madigan Army Medical Center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord following a collision that involved three vehicles on State Route 702.
A news release from the Washington State Patrol noted the accident took place just after 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21.
A 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van, driven by Romeliz R. Bustillo, 44, of Lakewood, reportedly stopped on eastbound State Route 702 east of Allen Road as the driver attempted to turn left into a driveway.
A construction vehicle driven by Daryl W. Salhus, 52 of Spanaway, allegedly did not see Bustillo stopped as he was traveling eastbound and swerved into the westbound lanes, hitting a 1994 Chevy pick up that was driven by Woody J. Madsen, 64 of Roy.
Salhus’ vehicle came to a rest blocking both lanes of traffic, while Madsen’s vehicle came to a rest in a ditch on the westbound side of the road.
Bustillo’s vehicle came to a rest on the right shoulder of the eastbound side of the road.
The roadway, according to WSP, was blocked for two hours and 14 minutes.
Madsen was transported to the hospital, while the other two drivers were reportedly not injured.
All three people involved were wearing seatbelts, according to WSP.
The cause of the accident was determined to be “failure to grant right of way.” Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the collision, according to WSP.
