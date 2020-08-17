A strong blaze tore through a single-story home in Rainier Thursday morning.
Firefighters with Southeast Thurston Fire Authority responded to dispatch of a fully-engulfed house fire about 5:30 a.m. The house was located off Plum Nelly Lane, according to dispatch notes.
Nobody was occupying the house when the fire broke out, Southeast Thurston Fire Authority Chief Mark King said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
