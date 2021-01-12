Sen. Jim McCune, R-Graham, prefiled a bill on Tuesday, Jan. 5, that would make it a class C felony to intentionally inflict damage to a state or federal monument, memorial or statue during a protest or riot.
McCune, the 2nd Legislative District’s newest lawmaker who replaces Randi Becker, prefiled the bill the week before the 105-day legislative session was set to convene. It’s his first bill filed this session.
The proposed legislation, prefiled as SB 5059, specifically amends RCW 9A.48.120. Under that law, it’s currently a misdemeanor to deface state monuments.
McCune’s law would not only extend the scope of objects covered under the law to include federal property, but would also harshen the punishment; a misdemeanor conviction currently carries with it a fine of up to $1,000 and up to 90 days in jail, while a class C felony carries up to a $10,000 fine and five years in a state correctional facility.
More information on the bill can be found at the following link: https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?billnumber=5059&year=2021.
Washington state’s regular 2021 legislative session started Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.